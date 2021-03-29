The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Beit Hillel founder Rabbi Ronen Neuwirth dies at 50

"A brilliant scholar who connected Torah and action, love and awe… who worked with all his might to endear the Torah to Israeli society."

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 29, 2021 20:04
Beit Hillel returns to its roots with a stunning production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ (photo credit: ELI SINGALOVSKI)
Beit Hillel returns to its roots with a stunning production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’
(photo credit: ELI SINGALOVSKI)
Rabbi Ronen Neuwirth, the founder and former head of the liberal religious-Zionist Beit Hillel organization, passed away on Friday at the age of just 50 after a long illness.
Neuwirth established Beit Hillel in 2012 with several other figures as an association of moderate religious-Zionist leaders who could connect with the broader Israeli society, and under his leadership championed a tolerant and less severe approach to the different challenges faced by the Jewish state in its interaction with Judaism and Jewish law.
The Beit Hillel organization issued a statement following Neuwirth’s passing, describing him as “both a communal rabbi and a talmid hacham (bright student) – a Torah scholar of both Jewish thought and law,” and someone who could bring ideas to fruition.
“He was blessed with a great ability to build interpersonal connections, and to motivate people to act and to volunteer… Rav Ronen dreamed dreams and also knew how to implement them on the ground,” said the organization.
“Meeting with Rav Ronen was always an encounter with pleasantness and attentiveness, alongside action, momentum, vision, and initiative.
“His loss will be felt in all areas of our activity. He leaves us with his vision – to be, truly and without compromise, as he was – attentive Torah leaders. We are mourning and full of sadness; we join the sadness of his family.”
In 2015, Neuwirth left Beit Hillel and in 2016 set up a new organization, V’Ahavata, specifically to generate societal solidarity in Israel between the religious and secular communities.
He also served as the rabbi of the Ohel Ari synagogue in Ra’anana for eight years from 2008 to 2016.
And in 2016, he published his second book The Narrow Halakhic Bridge – A Vision of Jewish Law in the Post-Modern Age, which explored both the rigid and flexible components of the Jewish law, analyzed the process of determining such law, and looked at how modern rabbinic scholars can use halachic tools to solve modern problems facing Judaism and the Jewish people.
Neuwirth was a much loved figure in the religious-Zionist community and numerous tributes were made to him and his achievements upon news of his untimely death.
Rabbi David Stav, chairman of the Tzohar rabbinical association of religious-Zionist rabbis, mourned Neuwirth’s passing, calling him a “special figure” and a brilliant Torah scholar.
“At the height of his power, a special and loving figure has departed from us,” said Stav.
“A brilliant scholar who connected Torah and action, love and awe. He was one of the founders of the extensive activities of the Tzohar organization and worked with all his might to endear the Torah to Israeli society. His death leaves us all a huge void.”
Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett also paid tribute to Neuwirth, saying that he had devoted his life to the Jewish people, and described him as “an intellectual, a man of vision and deed who worked all his life to connect the Jewish people in Israel and the Diaspora to Jewish heritage and tradition.”


Tags tzohar rabbi david stav obituary liberal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Prosecution was right to charge Yarin Sherf with rape of 13-year-old girl

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS
Lev Stesin

Middle East needs to think globally, but unite locally - opinion

 By LEV STESIN

Can Israel avoid a fifth election? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Political spins and positive spins

 By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by