Beit Shemesh is getting another mall and office building after 4 attempts

After 4 tries to develop a mall in Beit Shemesh, Niami Towers has won the lot for construction.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 13, 2021 02:49
Niami Towers in Beit Shemesh, Israel (photo credit: VIEWPOINT)
Niami Towers in Beit Shemesh, Israel
(photo credit: VIEWPOINT)
Another mall and office building will be built in Beit Shemesh after 4 attempts at the tender. 
Naimi Towers Ltd. won the lot for the construction of a mall and another office building at a cost of about 150 million NIS. Another commercial and office complex was marketed in the city by the Israel Land Authority. 
This complex is located between Rama Aleph and Gimmel, near the "Shdera" complex that is being build, and includes about 20,000 square meters for commerce and about 10,000 square meters of office.
This is the fourth time the complex has ben marketed, but this time, two bids were submitted with the winning bid belonging to Niami Towers, which established Niami Mall in the area about a decade ago. 
Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch said in a statement, “Beit Shemesh is continuing its development. More and more large companies are realizing the huge potential that the city offers and the results are appearing accordingly.
"I would like to congratulate the winners of the tender and invite more entrepreneurs to cease the opportunity and join the soaring industry in Beit Shemesh."


