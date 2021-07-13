Beit Shemesh is getting another mall and office building after 4 attempts

Naimi Towers Ltd. won the lot for the construction of a mall and another office building at a cost of about 150 million NIS. Another commercial and office complex was marketed in the city by the Israel Land Authority.

This complex is located between Rama Aleph and Gimmel, near the "Shdera" complex that is being build, and includes about 20,000 square meters for commerce and about 10,000 square meters of office.

This is the fourth time the complex has ben marketed, but this time, two bids were submitted with the winning bid belonging to Niami Towers, which established Niami Mall in the area about a decade ago.

Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch said in a statement, “Beit Shemesh is continuing its development. More and more large companies are realizing the huge potential that the city offers and the results are appearing accordingly.

"I would like to congratulate the winners of the tender and invite more entrepreneurs to cease the opportunity and join the soaring industry in Beit Shemesh."

