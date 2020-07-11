Ben & Jerry’s Israel offers Netflix & Chill advice in Hebrew

Ben & Jerry’s is famous for creating flavors tied into current events and trends, such as Save Our Swirled, Empower Mint and Bernie’s Yearning. When Israel’s third elections in a year were held in March, the Israeli version of the company offered the One Sweet Vote flavor with both vanilla and chocolate, with chocolate peace signs, chocolate-covered almonds, white-chocolate chunks and blondies. It also gave away free ice cream to voters at certain locations.

The Netflix & Chill’d flavor features peanut butter ice cream with sweet & salty pretzel swirls & fudge brownies, so you really might not need any other flavor, but this doesn’t stop the Ben & Jerry’s algorithm from suggesting them anyway.

This quiz is more useful when it comes to recommending programming. It asks questions that include who you’re watching with (options include pets, crushes, BFFs, and the whole gang), your ice-cream eating style (one pint and two spoons, two spoons and two bowls, etc.), what kind of show you’re in the mood for, your favorite toppings (again, with a flavor like Netflix & Chill’d, there really isn’t much left to add) and what your life would be like if it were a Netflix Original.

So how good are the series recommendations? Surprisingly spot-on. When I tried it out, using different options for who I would watch with, it consistently recommended series I’ve enjoyed, including GLOW, The Crown and Bojack Horseman.

So maybe Ben & Jerry’s Israel’s Netflix & Chill’d quiz will help bring some sweetness to your life in these increasingly challenging times.