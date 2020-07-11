The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ben & Jerry’s Israel offers Netflix & Chill advice in Hebrew

Ben & Jerry’s is famous for creating flavors tied into current events and trends, such as Save Our Swirled, Empower Mint and Bernie’s Yearning.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JULY 11, 2020 20:20
Pints of Ben & Jerry's Ice cream sold inside the factory store (July 10, 2018) (photo credit: DAPHNA KRAUSE)
Pints of Ben & Jerry's Ice cream sold inside the factory store (July 10, 2018)
(photo credit: DAPHNA KRAUSE)
 “Netflix and chill” has taken on a whole new meaning during the coronavirus era, and now that Ben & Jerry’s has introduced a new Netflix & Chill’d flavor, in dairy and non-dairy versions, its Israel Instagram page is offering a Hebrew-language quiz to help you decide what to watch on Netflix and what flavor to eat while watching.
Ben & Jerry’s is famous for creating flavors tied into current events and trends, such as Save Our Swirled, Empower Mint and Bernie’s Yearning. When Israel’s third elections in a year were held in March, the Israeli version of the company offered the One Sweet Vote flavor with both vanilla and chocolate, with chocolate peace signs, chocolate-covered almonds, white-chocolate chunks and blondies. It also gave away free ice cream to voters at certain locations.
The Netflix & Chill’d flavor features peanut butter ice cream with sweet & salty pretzel swirls & fudge brownies, so you really might not need any other flavor, but this doesn’t stop the Ben & Jerry’s algorithm from suggesting them anyway. 
This quiz is more useful when it comes to recommending programming. It asks questions that include who you’re watching with (options include pets, crushes, BFFs, and the whole gang), your ice-cream eating style (one pint and two spoons, two spoons and two bowls, etc.), what kind of show you’re in the mood for, your favorite toppings (again, with a flavor like Netflix & Chill’d, there really isn’t much left to add) and what your life would be like if it were a Netflix Original. 
So how good are the series recommendations? Surprisingly spot-on. When I tried it out, using different options for who I would watch with, it consistently recommended series I’ve enjoyed, including GLOW, The Crown and Bojack Horseman. 
So maybe Ben & Jerry’s Israel’s Netflix & Chill’d quiz will help bring some sweetness to your life in these increasingly challenging times. 


Tags netflix Ben & Jerry's Ice cream
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's ministers need to do their job By JPOST EDITORIAL
If COVID-19 was a missile, Israel's reaction would be different By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Politicians, bus rides and the corona marathon By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Israel's healthcare system is crumbling under Netanyahu By EHUD OLMERT
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVITCH

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
4 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
5 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by