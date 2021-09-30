Benjamin Netanyahu is working on his third book

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is working on a new major project: Penning his newest book, Walla reported.

The former prime minister has reportedly been working on the project since returning from his trip to Hawaii.

It is expected that this book, which is the first he has written in nearly 30 years, will likely focus on his accomplishments in his political office, with emphasis on his milestone moments and his strategic, political and economic doctrines. It is also likely that he will include behind-the-scenes stories relating to the forging of the Abraham Accords. However, Netanyahu's representatives did not disclose information about the book's subject matter or its intended release date.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen at the Knesset, on June 21, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The Likud leader's previous books were written in the 80s and 90s and helped make him a household name and established him internationally as an expert in the war on terror.

Netanyahu first published a book in 1978 when he co-edited Self-portrait of a Hero: The Letters of Jonathan Netanyahu (1963-1976) alongside Iddo Netanyahu. His next book was titled International Terrorism: Challenge and Response and was published in 1979. In 1987, he published Terrorism: How the West Can Win.

He has also written two books himself, the first being 1992's A Place Among the Nations: Israel and the World and the second, published in 1996 before he became prime minister for the first time, being Fighting Terrorism: How Democracies Can Defeat Domestic and International Terrorism.

As Netanyahu speaks English at a mother-tongue level of fluency , it is expected that this newest book, like the previous ones, will be written in English for the American market and will likely later be translated into Hebrew. However, in the US, it will have larger contracts, profits and royalties than in Israel.

This is notable, as being an MK, the Likud leader is prohibited from both accepting gifts and donations and from having any other source of income via work, with books being the one exception.

It is far from unprecedented for Netanyahu to begin writing a memoir, as so many former world leaders do at the end of their careers. Indeed, this is a highly lucrative practice in the political field, and American publishers tend to pay large sums for these books.

After leaving the White House, Bill Clinton signed a $15 million book deal, and his wife Hillary signed a $14m. deal a decade later. Barack and Michelle Obama both netted $65m. for their books, and President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden have already received $60m. over the years. Former vice president Mike Pence has also reportedly signed for a deal at an estimated $3-4m.