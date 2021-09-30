The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Benjamin Netanyahu is working on his third book

Writing a memoir at the end of one's career is a highly lucrative practice in the political field, and American publishers tend to pay large sums for books written by major world leaders. 

By Walla!, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 16:46
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen at the Knesset, on July 12, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen at the Knesset, on July 12, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is working on a new major project: Penning his newest book, Walla reported.
The former prime minister has reportedly been working on the project since returning from his trip to Hawaii.
It is expected that this book, which is the first he has written in nearly 30 years, will likely focus on his accomplishments in his political office, with emphasis on his milestone moments and his strategic, political and economic doctrines. It is also likely that he will include behind-the-scenes stories relating to the forging of the Abraham Accords. However, Netanyahu's representatives did not disclose information about the book's subject matter or its intended release date.
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen at the Knesset, on June 21, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu is seen at the Knesset, on June 21, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Likud leader's previous books were written in the 80s and 90s and helped make him a household name and established him internationally as an expert in the war on terror. 
Netanyahu first published a book in 1978 when he co-edited Self-portrait of a Hero: The Letters of Jonathan Netanyahu (1963-1976) alongside Iddo Netanyahu. His next book was titled International Terrorism: Challenge and Response and was published in 1979. In 1987, he published Terrorism: How the West Can Win.
He has also written two books himself, the first being 1992's A Place Among the Nations: Israel and the World and the second, published in 1996 before he became prime minister for the first time, being Fighting Terrorism: How Democracies Can Defeat Domestic and International Terrorism.
As Netanyahu speaks English at a mother-tongue level of fluency, it is expected that this newest book, like the previous ones, will be written in English for the American market and will likely later be translated into Hebrew. However, in the US, it will have larger contracts, profits and royalties than in Israel.
This is notable, as being an MK, the Likud leader is prohibited from both accepting gifts and donations and from having any other source of income via work, with books being the one exception.
It is far from unprecedented for Netanyahu to begin writing a memoir, as so many former world leaders do at the end of their careers. Indeed, this is a highly lucrative practice in the political field, and American publishers tend to pay large sums for these books. 
After leaving the White House, Bill Clinton signed a $15 million book deal, and his wife Hillary signed a $14m. deal a decade later. Barack and Michelle Obama both netted $65m. for their books, and President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden have already received $60m. over the years. Former vice president Mike Pence has also reportedly signed for a deal at an estimated $3-4m.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu israeli politics books writing memoir
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

At UNGA, Bennett gave a domestic speech to an international audience - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Sole survivor of Italy cable car crash Eitan Biran: Saved or abducted?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

We need more like Ruth Wisse in academia - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

It’s not about Iron Dome, it’s about the future - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nadav Tamir

Iron Dome: How Israel's stunning success turned into a colossal failure - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Most Read
1

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
2

Israeli mask 99.95% protective against Delta variant, European lab says

Sonovia's SonoMask is 99.95% effective in protecting agains the Delta coronavirus strain
3

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by