Netanyahu requests break from trial after receiving envelope from aide
The testimony of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his corruption trial continues at the Tel Aviv District Court on Tuesday.
Netanyahu: Walla coverage was less favorable than other media outlets
Other news outlets provided more favorable coverage of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family than comparable Walla articles included in the indictment, the defense argued at the Israeli leader's Tuesday corruption trial testimony
Defense Attorney Amit Haddad presented an article by Ynet's lifestyle branch Xnet, which explored the "new look of Sara Netanyahu." Haddad led Netanyahu through a line of questioning to highlight that despite the positive coverage, the prime minister was not in connection with Ynet's owners and did not work to have the article published.
Haddad said that a day after the Xnet article was published, a Walla article about the style of different world leaders. Netanyahu's wife was included in the fashion review. This article was included in the indictment, but Netanyahu said that despite there being more photos of his wife in the Xnet article, the other outlet wasn't being investigated.
Netanyahu said that it was ridiculous that an indictment was based on an Israeli leader supposedly being involved in a request to include a photograph of his wife in an article.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested a break in his Tuesday corruption trial testimony in 15 minutes after having received an envelope from an aide.
'No connection between business approvals and Walla' Netanyahu's lawyer says
Defense attorney Amit Haddad argued at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Tuesday corruption trial testimony that there was no connection between the Israeli leader's signing of regulatory business approvals and news coverage on Walla, as made evident by the character of the articles on the outlet.
Haddad continued to present Walla articles that he and Netanyahu argued presented the prime minister in a negative light to dispute the supposed exchange between the leader and former Walla owner Shaul Elovitch.
Walla was not providing the prime minister exceptional positive coverage but was "exceptionally hostile," said Netanyahu.
Netanyahu said that he signed regulatory documents regardless of what people wrote about him.
"I hope you honorable judges will recognize my record as both a prime minister and finance minister and see how absurd this is," said Netanyahu.
'Simply complete routine,' netanyahu says
Business approvals signed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu years before a supposed media bribery scheme with co-defendant Shaul Elovitch were far more financially substantial than those signed after the alleged understanding, the defense argued at the Israeli leader's Tuesday corruption trial testimony at the Tel Aviv District Court, explaining that they were approved in a comparable routine manner.
As with the approvals for 2014 B Communications and the Yad 2 sale, which the prosecution alleged was expedited at the behest of former Walla officers, Netanyahu said that he didn't remember signing 2010 business approvals and didn't feel any responsibility to Elovitch.
There was no difference between the 2010 and 2014 articles, but defense attorney Amit Haddad argued that the 2010 items were more financially substantial than the 2014 approvals. He and Netanyahu continued to emphasize that these 2010 documents were approved before he and Elovitch became closer acquaintances in 2012 and prior to the alleged scheme to exchange positive coverage on Walla for government favor.
"Simply completely routine," said Netanyahu.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial continued on Tuesday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial continued on Tuesday, set to be the final hearing with the Israeli leader in attendance.
Important facts
- Today is set to be the sixth day of testimony for Netanyahu
- Netanyahu faces three cases against him, case 4000, case 2000, and case 1000.
- Most of the testimony so far has related to case 4000
- Case 4000 accuses Netanyahu of bribery in an alleged scheme with co-defendants Shaul and Iris Elovitch to exchange positive news coverage on Walla for Netanyahu’s implementation of policies favorable to Elovitch’s Bezeq telecommunications.
- Case 2000 alleges that Netanyahu sought to weaken the newspaper Yisrael Hayom with legislation in return for positive coverage from publisher Arnon Mozes's Yediot Aharonot.
- In Case 1000, Netanyahu is alleged to have received expensive gifts in return for furthering the interests of businessman Arnon Milchan.