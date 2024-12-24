Netanyahu requests break from trial after receiving envelope from aide

Other news outlets provided more favorable coverage of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family than comparable Walla articles included in the indictment, the defense argued at the Israeli leader's Tuesday corruption trial testimony

Defense Attorney Amit Haddad presented an article by Ynet's lifestyle branch Xnet, which explored the "new look of Sara Netanyahu." Haddad led Netanyahu through a line of questioning to highlight that despite the positive coverage, the prime minister was not in connection with Ynet's owners and did not work to have the article published.

Haddad said that a day after the Xnet article was published, a Walla article about the style of different world leaders. Netanyahu's wife was included in the fashion review. This article was included in the indictment, but Netanyahu said that despite there being more photos of his wife in the Xnet article, the other outlet wasn't being investigated.

Netanyahu said that it was ridiculous that an indictment was based on an Israeli leader supposedly being involved in a request to include a photograph of his wife in an article.