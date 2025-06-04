Netanyahu's trial: Day two of cross-examination begins in Tel Aviv

Prosecution representative attorney Yehonatan Tadmor picked up from where he left off yesterday, surrounding the “Bibi Law,” which passed in 2002 but the government quickly fell soon after.

The defense immediately pushed back on the question, arguing that the prosecution cannot use evidence outside the court materials in the testimony. Tadmor argued that what he was presenting isn’t contradictory to the evidence; it is material that is common knowledge.

Lead Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman noted that this is clearly a way for the prosecution to get the same result it wants - the answers it is angling for - just in a roundabout way. Tadmor argued that he has no way to present his own thesis without using outside materials.

Judge Oded Shaham insisted that the decision issued by the three yesterday - “which we all remember clearly” - specified that submitting evidence during cross-examination is not within the accepted legal framework.