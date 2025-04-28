Netanyahu plea bargain deal ‘welcomed’ amid societal split, Herzog tells 'Post'

It would be a good idea to examine the option of a plea bargain deal in the criminal trial hearings of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog told The Jerusalem Post in an interview on Saturday.

The comment comes at a tense time in the trial, as the defense is nearly done wrapping up questioning Netanyahu as a main witness, and cross-examination will begin.

This will allow the prosecution to sharpen the strongest points it made in the indictment, and also to challenge narratives presented by the defense.

In the interview, Herzog referenced a call for a plea bargain made by Supreme Court president Aharon Barak in an interview he gave to KAN in March.

Barak is the man many in favor of the judicial reform legislation blame for the state of the judiciary today, due to reforms he made in the early '90s. This sentiment received a boost since the coalition was formed in 2022, and pushed in earnest for reform legislation.

Barak attempting to advance Netanyahu plea bargain

Barak told KAN that he was involved in attempts to advance a plea bargain for the prime minister.

Herzog said on Saturday, “If the two sides can get together and work through yet another painful issue in the Israeli public arena, I fully welcome that and think they should do it.”