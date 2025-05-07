Netanyahu: Israel Hayom law was democratically dangerous, I didn’t back it

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did everything he could to stall advancements on legislation that would place restrictions on daily Israel Hayom - including speaking to Yediot Aharonot owner Arnon “Noni” Mozes about it, he said at his criminal trial hearing testimony on Wednesday.

At the Tel Aviv District Court, the prime minister testified for the last time on Case 2000, the “Netanyahu-Mozes Affair,” under the framework of the main defense questioning. Throughout the next two weeks, several other defense testimonies will take place, followed by the prosecution’s cross-examination.

In Case 2000, Netanyahu is on trial for his relationship with Mozes, who allegedly offered Netanyahu better coverage for himself and his family in the prominent publication, along with opposite coverage of his political opponents. In exchange, Netanyahu allegedly used his position of power to advance legislation that would levy restrictions on competitor Israel Hayom, owned by the family of the late Sheldon Adelson.

The prosecution indicted Netanyahu for fraud and breach of trust, while Mozes was indicted for offering bribery. Case 2000 is considered the weakest of the three in terms of evidence against Netanyahu, as it is based on recordings of conversations between him and Mozes.

The legislation in question, proposed by the opposition at the time, took the form of a bill that passed its initial vote in 2014 but never advanced beyond that. Lead defense attorney Amit Hadad presented a series of articles from then, which showed the alliance between Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid and former Likud MK Tzipi Livni, surrounding the bill. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen at the Tel Aviv District Court as part of his trial, May 6, 2025 (credit: REUVEN KASTRO/POOL)

Netanyahu explained that at the time, as prime minister, he hoped the legislation wouldn’t advance, in an attempt to undercut one of the claims made by the prosecution - positive coverage; the paper dedicated a two-page spread to Netanyahu’s opponents and carried weight as a publication, which would theoretically have posed as a threat to Netanyahu, and would have been a reason for him to try to boost its competitor.

Netanyahu claimed the very opposite on Wednesday, that he was against the legislation, and feared it brought the coalition to “the brink of collapse.” This was the basis, he explained, of the conversations he had with Mozes, but insisted - as he did in his testimony on Tuesday - that they did not contain any criminal elements.

He said that due to Yediot’s prominence, parliamentarians were afraid of negative coverage of themselves. “Noni [Mozes] controlled this particular sect of politicians in the opposition,” he said.

Netanyahu's claims about the bill

He explained that he sought instead a softer version of the bill, one that would “allow Israel Hayom to continue existing, but in a more balanced media arena,” said Netanyahu. This shows that “the efforts that were put in to stop the law, not advance it,” Netanyahu said.

The prime minister explained that all his private meetings - including with news CEOs like Mozes - were marked as private in his calendar, but that “there was absolutely nothing criminal about it. It is simply that nothing happens, like a meeting, without being planned. The reason they are marked as private is because you don’t want the press all over them.”

Presented with a transcript of the recordings of conversations he had held with Mozes, he said in English, “It’s a manner of speaking.” The recordings of these transcripts are the bedrock of the indictment in this case.

He added, “If I did think that there were criminal elements in these conversations, I would have noted that to the relevant authorities - I didn’t do so because I genuinely didn’t think there was anything of the sort.”