Incoming prime minister Naftali Bennett was defiant on the Knesset podium on Sunday as he presented his new government's ministers and guidelines in an address in the plenum as MKs who will now be in opposition heckled him persistently.

From the moment Bennett began his speech introducing his government, Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich and other MKs shouted "Shame" and waved posters of victims of terror. They were removed from the plenum.



Religious Zionist Party MKs Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Orit Struck were all taken out of the Knesset plenum due to their comments, though several Likud and Religious Zionist MKs continued interrupting the speech throughout. As Bennett struggled to speak, his urges for patience and unity between the people of Israel drowned out by the screams of his rival MKs, his children began making heart signs with their hands in support of their father.

Bennett called on all sides of the political spectrum to display restraint. He complained that in recent years, Israel had stopped being managed as a country. Bennett called on all sides of the political spectrum to display restraint. He complained that in recent years, Israel had stopped being managed as a country. "The loud tone of the screams is the same as the failure to govern during your term in office," Bennett snapped back at the Likud members. "I am proud that I can sit in a government with people with very different views," Bennett told his hecklers in the Knesset plenum, saying that they seemed to have a problem with losing power.

RELIGIOUS ZIONIST Party head Bezalel Smotrich protesting new government at Knesset meeting. Photograph Name: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM