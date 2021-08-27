The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bennett, Biden talk ahead of delayed meeting

The suicide bombings took place an hour before the leaders were set to meet for the first time in the White House on Thursday.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
AUGUST 27, 2021 02:33
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO, LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US President Joe Biden.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO, LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday, after their meeting was postponed to Friday due to a suicide bombing in Afghanistan that killed at least 13 US marines and soldiers.
Bennett sent “deep condolences in the name of the Government of Israel and the citizens of Israel,” and said: “We stand with you at this difficult time just as the US has stood with Israel over the years.”
Biden thanked Bennett for his willingness to postpone their meeting following the events in Afghanistan, and said he looks forward to meeting him. 
The bombing took place an hour before the leaders were set to meet for the first time in the White House on Thursday.
Following the delay, Bennett and his delegation will remain in Washington until after Shabbat, departing for Israel on Saturday night. 
Sunday’s cabinet meeting in Jerusalem was postponed.
Bennett’s visit to Washington was finalized days after the Afghanistan pullout crisis began. His staff and Biden administration officials said the timing was important due to developments on the Iranian nuclear front. However, the crisis in Kabul overshadowed the trip from its start on Tuesday.
A Taliban fighter runs towards crowd outside Kabul airport, Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021, in this still image taken from a video. (credit: REUTERS TV/via REUTERS) A Taliban fighter runs towards crowd outside Kabul airport, Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021, in this still image taken from a video. (credit: REUTERS TV/via REUTERS)
At least 60 Afghans and 13 US servicemen have been killed in a suicide bombing carried out by ISIS at the Kabul airport, US officials confirmed Thursday night. The terror group ISIS-K have claimed responsibility for the deadly double attack, the group's Amaq News Agency said on its Telegram channel.
President Joe Biden vowed on Thursday the United States would hunt down those responsible for twin explosions at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Naftali Bennett Joe Biden afghanistan Kabul
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Shira Isakov's victory is a small win for domestic violence eradication

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end - opinion

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by