Bennett, Biden talk ahead of delayed meeting

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden called Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday, after their meeting was postponed to Friday due to a suicide bombing in Afghanistan that killed at least 13 US marines and soldiers.

Bennett sent “deep condolences in the name of the Government of Israel and the citizens of Israel,” and said: “We stand with you at this difficult time just as the US has stood with Israel over the years.”



On behalf of the people of Israel, I share our deep sadness over the loss of American lives in Kabul.

Israel stands with the United States in these difficult times, just as America has always stood with us.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the United States. — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) August 26, 2021

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Biden thanked Bennett for his willingness to postpone their meeting following the events in Afghanistan, and said he looks forward to meeting him.

The bombing took place an hour before the leaders were set to meet for the first time in the White House on Thursday.

Following the delay, Bennett and his delegation will remain in Washington until after Shabbat, departing for Israel on Saturday night.

Sunday’s cabinet meeting in Jerusalem was postponed.

Bennett’s visit to Washington was finalized days after the Afghanistan pullout crisis began. His staff and Biden administration officials said the timing was important due to developments on the Iranian nuclear front. However, the crisis in Kabul overshadowed the trip from its start on Tuesday.

A Taliban fighter runs towards crowd outside Kabul airport, Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021, in this still image taken from a video. (credit: REUTERS TV/via REUTERS)

At least 60 Afghans and 13 US servicemen have been killed in a suicide bombing carried out by ISIS at the Kabul airport, US officials confirmed Thursday night. The terror group ISIS-K have claimed responsibility for the deadly double attack, the group's Amaq News Agency said on its Telegram channel.

President Joe Biden vowed on Thursday the United States would hunt down those responsible for twin explosions at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Reuters contributed to this report.