Bennett declares police unit as national counterterrorism unit

Israel Police's Counterterrorism Unit has been officially declared as Israel's national counterterrorism unit and an additional NIS 10 million has been added to its budget, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Wednesday evening.

The responsibility for hostage situations and rescue of hostages has been moved to the Counterrorism Unit as part of Bennett's declaration.

"The goal is for the Counterterrorism Unit to become the best in the world," Bennett said.

The prime minister announced the decision to make Israel Police's elite unit the national counterterrorism unit came at an accreditation ceremony for Counterterrorism Unit officers.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses Counterterrorism Unit officers. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

The ceremony was also attended by Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev, Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana , Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai, Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and several police and Border Police officials.

The decision was made in accordance with Bar Lev and Shabtai and was based on the recommendation of Israel's National Security Council.