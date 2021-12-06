Bennett discusses crime, security with leaders in south

Israel is moving from defense to offense in the way it combats crime in the Israeli-Arab sector, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday during a tour through the South.

Over 100 Israeli-Arabs have died since the beginning of 2021 in crime-related incidents, in a continuously-high wave of crime that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. "Since the government was formed, we have defined the rampant violence in Arab society as a national goal. The personal safety of southern residents has been lost. We will increase forces and have allocated a very high budget for the matter," said Bennett.

The message to the people of the south is that we are here and will not give up. The law of Beersheba and Rahat is like the law of Tel Aviv. We will continue to act until we restore the sense of security to the residents of the south," he added.

During the tour, Bennett met with the heads of the authorities in the area. The mayor of Beersheba, Rubik Danilovich, said during the meeting that “civil terrorism is the strategic threat to our existence. It is time to restore governance immediately, with all its might and without compromise (enforcement, deterrence, and punishment), to begin regulating Bedouin settlements and to embark on a socio-economic plan for the Negev."

The chairman of the Regional Council Center and Merhavim Regional Council head Shai Hagag said at the hearing that "the struggle to restore governance in the south requires a broad mobilization of all government officials. A comprehensive solution must be brought and it is not enough to increase forces on the ground. An inter-ministerial committee should be set up, with the directors of the ministries, in cooperation with the local authorities, the Public Security Ministry, the Finance Ministry, the Interior Ministry [and the] Justice and Education [ministries], to prepare a national plan to combat crime."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in front of confiscated guns and drugs in southern Israel. (credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

A report by the Knesset's Research and Information Center revealed last month that crime rates in the Southern District are the highest of any district in the country.

According to Hagag, such a program requires a lot of resources and he emphasized that it is not enough to increase police and enforcement forces. The inter-ministerial committee will work on legislation, toughening punishment, financial enforcement, backing up the police and of course, the program will work in education in all localities.

The head of the Ramat Hanegev Regional Council, Eran Doron, said at the meeting that "this government seems to understand...the need to deal with crime. I hope that the state budget will indeed strengthen police forces and their operation, but it is not enough. There is a need to strengthen Jewish settlement, to address education for employment and economic development . The test will be in how this is realized and performs over time."

Prior to the report, in 2020, 58,224 investigation files were opened in the Southern District alone, which is 21% of all cases opened by the Israel Police this year. The Southern District leads in the number of criminal arrests, with 10,111 arrests that constitute 22% of the total figure in 2020.

The head of the Bnei Shimon Council, Nir Zamir, said that "we believe in joint regional work, which will lead to growth and prosperity for the entire region without religious, race or border differences between the settlements. At the same time, we all feel in recent times that there has been an increase in cases of violence and crime in the council and in the entire Negev region. Criminal and extremist forces must not harm the delicate fabric of life we have built here over decades. We will not give it a hand and we will fight it together."

The mayor of Dimona, Benny Bitton, referred to the meeting of the heads of the authorities in the south on the "Noon Journal" program on Army Radio and said that "we do not have time for plans, we want results. It is not possible to continue like this 'in the backyard'. We did not get many answers. The police told me that they have no police force and that they do not have the ability to function. Give us more standards."

"We are tired of all the promises, it did not start in this government but what is happening now is crossing all the red lines. I told the public security minister that he is detached from his office and from what is happening. We need resources and budgets," he added.