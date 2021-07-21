The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Bennett invites allies to join ‘Global Cybernet Shield’ initiative

Bennett said he views cyberattacks as one of the greatest threats not only to Israel’s national security, but to that of the world.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JULY 21, 2021 10:59
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett adresses the nation at a press conference regarding the coronavirus pandemic, July 14, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett adresses the nation at a press conference regarding the coronavirus pandemic, July 14, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israel is launching an international cybersecurity network for like-minded countries to fight threats together, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced at the Cyber Week conference at Tel Aviv University on Wednesday.
“Israel is opening up and announcing a Global Cybernet Shield,” Bennett said. “If you try and fight alone, you’re going to lose. If you fight together, you’re going to win.”
Israel already has dozens of memoranda of understanding with other countries on cybersecurity, the prime minister said, but the Global Cybernet Shield is meant to “bring it to the next level of online, real-time network defense.”
“I invite all like-minded countries to join today. Call Yigal Unna,” Bennett said, referring to the Director of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate.
Bennett, the former CEO of a cybersecurity company, gave a TED-style speech at Cyber Week titled: "Israel's Cyber Defense - What's Coming Next.” He walked across an empty stage with a visual presentation behind him, featuring slides that show how the components of Israel’s cyber defense network, and a map of the world with arrows emanating from Iran to show who it has threatened with cyberattacks.
“Everything is under attack, our water, electricity, food, airplanes, cars; everything is vulnerable,” Bennett warned.
The prime minister pointed out that cyberattacks are much easier than traditional ones.
“If you're a bad country trying to harm or attack someone else, in the past you needed to send an airplane with commandos or a bomber, but today, the best ROI” – return on investment – “is a cyberattack. You just need brains, knowledge, experience, and a good Internet line. That's as easy as it gets. Today, the biggest bang for your buck in trying to attack another country, industry, or anyone is a cyberattack, and that’s why it's going to happen more and more,” Bennett said.
Bennett said he views cyberattacks as one of the greatest threats not only to Israel’s national security, but to that of the world.
The Global Cybernet Shield would use the “principles of connectivity” Israel uses for cyber defense internally, but on an international level, he explained.
This principle is put into practice in the way the private and public sector work together to defend Israel from cyberattacks.
Israel’s National Cyber Directorate is tasked with defending Israel’s critical infrastructure from attack, but it also has a shared responsibility for the private sector.
Bennett compared a cybersecurity threat to a pickpocket on a bus; if one person loudly declares what the pickpocket is doing, the others will know how to defend themselves.
Private companies are able to contact the directorate when they are under attack, and the directorate shares information across Israel.
“If one of those countries out there are attacking one of our companies, we want everyone else to know,” Bennett said.
Acknowledging that most Israeli innovation comes from the private sector, Bennett said the government created an environment in which the industry can thrive. That includes the IDF giving young people major responsibilities, whether in cybersecurity and intelligence units, or, like Bennett himself, in combat units. In addition, Bennett commended the creation of a cybersecurity and technology hub in Beersheba, where IDF cyber experts, private tech developers and venture capital firm associates can easily meet, network and innovate.
“Innovation is something you can't command, force or direct,” he said. “There is no law we could create that will say, ‘we want you to innovate twice a day.’ It doesn't work that way. All we can do is allow it to happen, allow all these folks to get together, create this fusion and let them move.”


