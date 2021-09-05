The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bennett: Israel won’t accept rocket attacks from Lebanon

“Israel will not accept shooting into its territory,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2021 09:07
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leads a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on August 8, 2021. (photo credit: OHAD TZVEIGENBERG‏/POOL)
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leads a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on August 8, 2021.
(photo credit: OHAD TZVEIGENBERG‏/POOL)
Lebanon must rein in the terrorists shooting rockets at Israel, regardless of who they are, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of Sunday’s cabinet meeting.

“The State of Lebanon and the Lebanese Army must take responsibility for what is happening in their backyard,” he said, adding that it “is less important to us whether it’s a Palestinian group or independent rebels.”

“Israel will not accept shooting into its territory,” Bennett said.

His remarks came two days after Hezbollah fired about 20 rockets toward Israel. The Iron Dome intercepted 10 of them, six fell in open areas, and the others fell in Lebanon. This was the sixth such attack on Israel in recent months and the first time Hezbollah took responsibility.

The IDF responded by shooting 40 artillery shells at open areas in southern Lebanon.

Iran and Hezbollah were trying to entangle Israel in Lebanon’s economic and political crisis, Bennett said. He praised the “very important awakening” of Lebanese citizens against Hezbollah and Iranian influence in their country.

Marking the 15th anniversary of the Second Lebanon War on Saturday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah called the exchange of fire with Israel a “very dangerous development” and the greatest escalation since the war ended.

Hezbollah, the terrorist group he leads, “did not mean to create new rules of engagement,” he said. Israel was scared to continue attacking Lebanon, Nasrallah said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on all parties involved in the violence near the northern border to “exercise utmost restraint” and to “avoid actions that can further heighten tensions and lead to miscalculation.”
Israeli Ambassador to the US and UN Gilad Erdan called Gutteres's remarks "unfortunate," in that he "chooses to draw a moral equivalency between attacks perpetuated by designated terrorist organizations and the law-abiding, democratic State of Israel, which is a member of the UN."
Hezbollah, Erdan pointed out, commits war crimes by targeting Israeli civilians from within Lebanese civilian areas. 
Nabila Massrali, the EU’s spokeswoman for foreign affairs, condemned “the firing of rockets from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel and occupied [sic] Golan Heights” and said the EU was following developments, including Israel’s response.

“It is crucial for all parties to exercise utmost restraint and work toward a quick resolution of the current tensions,” Massrali added.
The US State Department condemned the Hezbollah rocket attack the day it took place and “call[ed] upon the Lebanese government urgently to prevent such attacks and bring the area under its control.”

When asked in a press briefing to comment on the Israeli air raid, State Department Press Secretary Ned Price said: “We have made the point that Israel has the right to defend itself.”

Israeli Ambassador to the US and UN Gilad Erdan wrote a letter to the UN Security Council and secretary-general condemning the attacks by Hezbollah, which violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701, passed at the end of the Second Lebanon War.

“The recent attacks and growing tensions in the region, exacerbated by Iran’s activities and arming of its proxies, especially Hezbollah, demonstrate once again the urgent need to actively enforce UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006),” Erdan wrote. “While Israel is not interested in escalation, we will not allow attacks on Israeli civilians to go unanswered. If these attacks continue, Israel will have no choice but to respond and dismantle Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure that threatens Israel’s security and the lives of its citizens.”

At the cabinet meeting, Bennett praised the Group of Seven for condemning Iran over its attack on the Mercer Street ship. He said he was pleased to hear US Central Command’s report on the attack had found, among other things, that components of suicide drones used to attack the ship matched previously found Iranian UAVs.
p>
“Now, the test is in actions, not just declarations,” he said.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi – who oversaw the executions of thousands in 1988, earning him the nickname “the hangman of Tehran” – is “a cruel and extremist person even by Iranian standards,” Bennett said. “We see a rise in Iranian aggression throughout the Middle East, on land, in the air and at sea… Iran is a clear danger to regional stability and world peace, and the world cannot accept it. The Iranians must understand they cannot go crazy without paying a price.”

Regarding the Gaza Strip, Bennett said IDF strikes on the Hamas-controlled enclave were meant to send a message that the terrorist group must stop those who launch incendiary balloons into Israel.

“It doesn’t matter if they’re rebels, or people who are bored or any other excuses,” he said. “The responsibility is on Hamas.”
Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi said there would not be a military escalation on either front.

“Bennett knows that if he goes to a military conflict, the coalition will fall apart because Meretz and Ra’am [United Arab List] won’t agree to it,” she told KAN’s Arabic-language radio station. Their “presence limits the sharpness of any military decision; the moment the government makes a decision about something military, there will be a danger to the coalition.”

Israeli fighter jets struck Hamas targets on Saturday in response to the launching of incendiary balloons a day earlier, the IDF said.
The military said it struck a Hamas military camp and a rocket-launching position in Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza, adding that it would “continue to respond with strikes to attempted terrorist attacks from Gaza.”

At least four fires broke out in the Eshkol Regional Council on Friday after incendiary balloons were launched from Gaza. Three of the fires were in the Kissufim forest, while the other broke out near the community of Be’eri, according to Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund.
Tzvi Joffre, Anna Ahronheim and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


Tags Lebanon Naftali Bennett Terrorism Rocket Attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Politicians need to stop using death as a political tool -editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett’s greatest challenge might be Benny Gantz - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Corona-era resilience, Israel-style

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

The US is our ally, China is not our enemy - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
5

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by