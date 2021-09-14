Bennett: Palestinian statehood would be a terrible mistake

It would be a terrible mistake to create a Palestinian state, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, in a series of media interviews he gave on Tuesday night just after his return from his historic meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

"I oppose a Palestinian state. I think it would be a terrible mistake that would take the terrible situation in Gaza and recreate it in Judea and Samaria," Bennett told KAN news.

His comments referred to Hamas ouster of the Palestinian Authority from Gaza in a bloody coup in 2007 and its forced take over of the enclave as well as the consequent rocket attacks against southern Israel.

He inferred that if Hamas or another radicle Palestinian group would similarly take over the West Bank and turn the lives of Israelis living in Kfar Saba and his home city of Raanana into a living hell.

"I will not do that," he said.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas (credit: FLASH90)

Bennett said that he understood that in any event, Palestinian statehood at this time was not feasible and thus the question of whether to support it was not relevant.

It was, however, important to provide economic opportunities for the Palestinian that would improve their lives, Bennett said.

"My outlook is a very business-like one," he said. "If we create more business, strengthen the economy and improve living conditions for everyone in Judea and Samaria, that would be better," he added.

Bennett, who has met with both Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah, clarified that he has no intention to speak with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas