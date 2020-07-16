The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bennett to Netanyahu: Showers of cash won’t turn back COVID-19 by one inch

Netanyahu’s ‘A Check for All’ plan meets fierce criticism, ‘offers immediate aid to those who don’t need any’

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JULY 16, 2020 20:26
Netanyahu and Bennett (photo credit: REUTERS)
Netanyahu and Bennett
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan ‘A Check for each Person,’ offering scaled benefits to all Israelis regardless of income based on the number of people per household, was severely criticized on Thursday.
When presented, it was reported the Finance Ministry is against it, with some officials calling it “throwing bags of money we don’t have to the sea.” The morning after saw more rebukes.
“Showers of money won’t turn back COVID-19 by one inch,” said former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday, “we won’t be able to rebuild the economy unless we get coronavirus under control first.”
Bennett attacked the intention to offer benefits until June 2021, or until the country reaches a 10% unemployment rate, saying “people don’t want to get charity, they want to go to work.”
The pandemic led to some sectors, such as tourism and events halls, to close almost overnight and to restaurant owners, movie house operators and theaters to face tremendous losses – because they were ordered to close by government decrees.
The confusion about how the virus is spread led to many business owners asking, why close us? Thursday reports suggest the country might be headed to another lockdown soon.
Former Ministry of Finance accountant-general Yaron Zelekha told Radio 103 FM on Thursday that the plan offers “immediate help, to those who don’t need any” due to it dispensing benefits to the rich and poor alike, and warned that this is throwing away the state’s money, leaving nothing to support the small businesses and the self-employed in the future.
The Israel Central Bureau of Statistics (ICBS) reported on Thursday that private consumption fell by 20.9% during the first quarter of 2020 and the import of services and goods dropped by 23.4% when compared to 2019.
Zelekha warned that a “one off grant doesn’t increase consumption,” saying that what people need before they make a purchase is to know they have a steady flow of income.
Netanyahu’s plan was joined by an initiative by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri to ear-mark NIS 300 for food to families in destitution.
The Welfare Ministry already has such a program, with a budget of NIS 20 million, but Shas argued that families will be “humiliated” if they need to seek aid there, the Marker reported on Thursday.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The pros and cons of the coronavirus aid plan By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Lies my anti-annexationists allies told me By GIL TROY
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Mental health support is crucial for those recovering from ventilator care By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
3 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
4 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
5 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by