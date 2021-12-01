The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett's family to fly abroad for vacation despite new COVID variant

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 1, 2021 17:33

Updated: DECEMBER 1, 2021 17:39
Right-wing chairman and candidate for prime minister, Naftali Bennett, now votes in Raanana accompanied by his wife Gilat (photo credit: ARIEL ZANDBERG)
Right-wing chairman and candidate for prime minister, Naftali Bennett, now votes in Raanana accompanied by his wife Gilat
(photo credit: ARIEL ZANDBERG)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's wife, Gilat, and children will fly overseas on Wednesday for a vacation abroad, the Prime Minister's Office said. 
The Bennett family vacation, which does not include the Prime Minister himself, comes days after Bennett discouraged Israelis from traveling abroad due to the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.
The vacation, which was reportedly destined for Mauritius, was originally canceled after Israel designated the eastern African country as red.
Israel's coronavirus cabinet convened after the Omicron variant was discovered in Israel and made the decision to keep Ben Gurion Airport open to departures.
Following the cabinet's decision, the Bennett family changed its travel destination.
FROM LEFT: Nurit Levy, wife of Mickey Levy, Gilat Bennett, wife of Naftali Bennett, and Lihi Lapid, wife of Yair Lapid. (credit: DANI SHEM TOV/KNESSET SPOKESPERSONS OFFICE)FROM LEFT: Nurit Levy, wife of Mickey Levy, Gilat Bennett, wife of Naftali Bennett, and Lihi Lapid, wife of Yair Lapid. (credit: DANI SHEM TOV/KNESSET SPOKESPERSONS OFFICE)
Former finance minister and Likud MK Israel Katz commented on the Bennett family's planned vacation on Twitter, calling it a "political lie turned normal," adding that Bennett's "personal example is being trampled."


