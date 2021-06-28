Bennett's neighbors demand he move to PM's residence

A group of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's neighbors sent a letter demanding that he moves to the Prime Minister's Residence following continued protests and new security arrangements around his private residence in Ra'anana. The letter was sent to Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev, head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Nadav Argaman, Police Chief Insp.-Gen. Kobi Shabtai and others.In addition to the group's demand for Bennett to move into the Prime Minister's Residence on Jerusalem's Balfour Street, the letter also demanded that every protest near the Bennett family residence be stopped immediately and moved to a suitable area. According to the group's lawyer Chur Uriel Nizri, "the protestors are making cynical use of the right to protest, in order to hurt the residents of neighborhoods in close proximity to the prime minister's private residence."The conduct around the prime minister's private residence has created an impossible situation for my clients, whose homes have become a war zone," Nizri also noted.Bennett is expected to stay in his private residence, rather than move to the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, due to his four children studying in Ra'anana schools. However, he has said he will use the Balfour residence for official events.Currently, Israel's opposition leader and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is still residing in the Balfour residence, but has said he would vacate by July 10 after living there for the past 12 years.
