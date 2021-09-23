Bikers in Maryland to raise funds for Israeli pediatric hospital

A three-day bike ride is set to take place in late October in Cambridge, Maryland to raise funds for Israel's ALYN hospital , known to be the only pediatric and adolescent rehabilitation facility in Israel.

On October 24-26, supporters of the hospital will participate in "Wheels of Love," an annual biking fundraiser.

Wheels of Love is a 22-year long tradition in Israel, but this year marks the first time that the event will take place in the United States, with participants hailing from states from all over the country, from Texas to New York.

Last year, the circumstances of the pandemic meant that the bike ride was virtual and not in person.

This year, there are coronavirus precautions that will be in place during the event and participants must present proof that they have been vaccinated.

All funds raised are to support the thousands of special needs children that need ALYN's innovative technology and care.

ALYN Pediatric and Adolescent Rehabilitation Center (credit: ALYN PEDIATRIC AND ADOLESCENT REHABILITATION CENTER)

The bike ride is said to be 130 miles long, lasting three days, from Cambridge, Maryland to the Chesapeake Bay.

“Wheels of Love is the hospital’s largest fundraising event of the year, supporting the thousands of children with disabilities who rely on the innovative and personalized treatment ALYN Hospital provides,” said Maayan Aviv, Executive Director of American Friends of ALYN Hospital.

Those who register for the event must pay $500 in fees, which cover accommodations at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Resort for the three-day event.

Registered cyclists pledge to raise $2,500 each.