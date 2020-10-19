Bill aims at ending double taxation for Israelis who earn income abroad

A new bill advanced by the Knesset on Sunday would stop Israel from forcing its citizens to pay Bituach Leumi [National Insurance] payments on income earned and taxed abroad, such as social security in the United States.

The bill, proposed by MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh , would limit double taxation to those sent abroad by Israeli companies. Those who earn income in Israel and abroad would still have to pay bituach leumi on income earned for work in Israel.

If passed into law, the bill would apply to all countries, including those that do not have bilateral agreements with Israel, such as the United States. "My bill proposes an amendment to the current Bituach Leumi law, eliminating the double payment of social security for Israeli residents whose primary income comes from abroad and enabling them to only pay their social security abroad," Cotler-Wunsh said.

"It would serve as a positive incentive for Aliyah, making it easier for potential olim to make the decision to move to Israel, and for Israelis living abroad to return, while maintaining occupational and financial stability without a heavy financial 'penalty,' similar to countries with which Israel has bilateral agreements." Cotler-Wunsh said.

MKs from Likud, Blue and White, Yesh Atid, Shas, Yisrael Beytenu and United Torah Judaism signed on to the bill, which was officially accepted by the Knesset and received its private bill ID number on Sunday.

But for it to move forward, the bill needs to be brought to a vote by the Ministerial Committee on Legislation, which has not convened for several weeks due to disputes between Likud and Blue and White. When it has met, it has only voted on bills connected to the coronavirus.

