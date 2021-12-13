The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bill forcing violent men to receive psychological treatment passes

The bill, proposed by Joint List MK Aida Touma-Sliman, passed its second and third readings on Monday and will come into effect in May 2023.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2021 19:37

Updated: DECEMBER 13, 2021 19:41
The Knesset plenum on October 4, 2021. (photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH)
The Knesset plenum on October 4, 2021.
(photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH)
The Knesset approved on Monday a new law that requires judges to send Israeli men who had a restraining order issued against them to behavioral and psychological treatment.
The bill, which was proposed by Joint List MK and head of the Knesset Committee for Advancement of Women and Gender Equality Aida Touma-Sliman, passed its second and third readings on Monday.
Touma-Sliman's bill passed as a temporary order for five years and will come into effect in May 2023.
"Today, the Knesset made significant headway in our longstanding battle against domestic violence," Touma-Sliman said, following the passing of her bill.
"The passing of the law and its implementation sends a message that violent men can stop their violent behavior. This law means a woman that is afraid of her partner will no longer need to live in fear," she added.
"In fact, with this law's passing, Israel is saying that it will not only address the symptom, which is the violence. From now on authorities will also address the cause - the violent man."
Joint List MK Aida Touma-Sliman (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) Joint List MK Aida Touma-Sliman (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
The Israeli government has announced several plans to combat violence against women in recent months. 
155 million shekels in funding will go towards Israel's plan to combat domestic violence, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli announced in November. In addition, Michaeli also announced she and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar agreed to advance legislation that would recognize economic abuse.


Tags Israel Knesset law domestic violence Aida Touma-Suleiman Joint List
