Bingo Blitz donates over $100,000 to Make-A-Wish

For every X artwork completed by players, Bingo Blitz will donate to Make-A-Wish America.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2020 11:54
Bingo Blitz donates over $100,000 to Make-A-Wish (photo credit: Courtesy)
Bingo Blitz donates over $100,000 to Make-A-Wish
(photo credit: Courtesy)
For four days, the most popular free-to-play social bingo game Bingo Blitz, part of leading game company Playtika, will give players the chance to unlock donations for Make-A-Wish  with a minimum donation of $100,000 to fulfil the wishes of children with critical illnesses ranging from backyard makeovers, to becoming a superhero for the day, to meeting a favorite celebrity.
How it will work
Within the Bingo Blitz game, players can color a variety of artworks as part of a painting themed minigame and are awarded different paint colors as they play the main game. For the duration of this partnership, these artworks will represent the wishes of children around the world.
For every X artwork completed by players, Bingo Blitz will donate to Make-A-Wish America, which will go towards making the children’s wishes a reality.
This will be the first partnership between Bingo Blitz and Make-A-Wish.
Why it matters
Make-A-Wish is centered upon the understanding that by facilitating children’s wishes, the emotional and physical strength they need to fight their illnesses can be supported and nurtured.
During this period of uncertainty throughout COVID-19, Make-A-Wish has been committed to ensuring that children were – and are – able to access and benefit from these experiences, adapting the wish granting format and delivery in accordance with   government guidelines.  The donation is expected to fund approximately 50 wishes worldwide.
However, it is a challenge for Make-A-Wish to meet the need without wider financial support. Bingo Blitz players will now have the opportunity to contribute and play an integral part in this important cause.
Why gaming?
Millions of people play casual games on social media or on their smartphones daily, making up a huge and influential online community. With over one million people playing Bingo Blitz each day, the team are passionate about mobilizing casual gamers to make a real difference in communities across the country.
Bingo Blitz is part of leading gaming company Playtika, which is already a partner of the World Health Organization’s #PlayApartTogether campaign. #PlayApartTogether promotes the importance of social distancing to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, whilst at the same time encouraging people to reach out to and support others through gaming. The campaign is rallying the gaming community worldwide to combat loneliness and social isolation.
This partnership between Bingo Blitz and Make-A-Wish is a powerful addition to this work, ensuring that millions of gamers are able to show their support to children around the world through this difficult time. To achieve this in-game feature, Bingo Blitz created dedicated development time and content creation to maximize the output of the partnership.
Dudu Dahan, General Manager at Bingo Blitz said, “We are proud to partner with Make-A-Wish and support their vital work. Our players have shown time and again that they are concerned for the wellbeing of those around them, and we know that they will embrace this campaign to help put a smile on the faces of children around the world. For us, this is an excellent way of showing that games are not just a way to pass the time but can be a true force for good. We have shown this time and again with our various donations, volunteering activities, and associations with charities around the world.”
Amanda Clayton, VP of Integrated Fundraising for Make-A-Wish America said, “We thank the Bingo Blitz players for embracing this campaign – the money they are raising allows us to continue supporting the emotional and physical strength children need to fight their illnesses.”
Denise Bar Aharon, CEO and Co-Founder, Make-A-Wish Israel said, “The Bingo Blitz team have created this campaign with a sense of joy and excitement. They have found a way to join play and the act of giving which will have a profound impact on the lives of the children, and their families.”


