Biological Institute starts phase 2 trials for Israeli-made vaccine

Head of Hadassah Medical Center, Prof. Zeev Rothstein, also got a shot of the Israeli-made vaccine as part of phase 2 of the clinical trial.

By CODY LEVINE  
DECEMBER 22, 2020 00:53
Hannah Drori, Head of the Center for Clinical Research and Prof. Zeev Rothstein. (photo credit: HADASSAH SPOKESPERSON)
Hannah Drori, Head of the Center for Clinical Research and Prof. Zeev Rothstein.
(photo credit: HADASSAH SPOKESPERSON)
The Israel Biological Institute has launched phase 2 of clinical trials for the Israeli-made vaccine to protect against the coronavirus, according to a press release from the Hadassah Medical Center on Monday.
Head of Hadassah Medical Center, Prof. Zeev Rothstein, also got a shot of the Israeli-made vaccine as part of phase 2 of the clinical trial.  
"We are trying to create a blue-and-white vaccine in collaboration with the Biological Institute in Ness Ziona," Rothstein said.
"It is important for me to be a part of the participants, because we also need those who are not very young and not very healthy, in order to develop and achieve the full results of the research," he added.
Director of the Center for Clinical Research at Hadassah and Chief Research Officer in Israel of Phase 2 of the Clinical Research of the Vaccine Prof. Yossi Karko also marked the momentous occasion of the Israeli-made vaccine. 
"This is an exciting day, a real milestone. We passed the first stage very successfully and today we are starting the second stage and I admit we are very excited. It will not be easy but we are going to succeed," Karko added. 
"At this stage we will recruit a total of 960 people across the country, including older people - unlike the first stage, and my team is prepared to receive the referrals of anyone interested in participating and helping us with the research so we can finish it as soon as possible. We are full of hope that this vaccine will be at least as effective and good as the vaccine that has already arrived in Israel," Karko noted. 


Tags hadassah hospital Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine
