The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Birth preparation course in Arabic aims to tackle taboos in Arab society

The course includes five sessions and provides valuable information for soon-to-be parents about pregnancy and the lively process of giving birth.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
DECEMBER 5, 2020 09:53
Nurse-midwife Rania Sakas-Manasah, the Galilee Medical Center. (photo credit: ELI COHEN)
Nurse-midwife Rania Sakas-Manasah, the Galilee Medical Center.
(photo credit: ELI COHEN)
The Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya has opened its first birth preparation course in Arabic, led by nurse-midwife Rania Sakas-Manasah, who hopes to finally tackle some deep-rooted taboos and misconceptions about giving birth prevalent in Arab society. 
The course includes five sessions and provides valuable information for soon-to-be parents about pregnancy and the lively process of giving birth, as well as on the proper recovery process over the six weeks that follow.
Specifically, the course provides tips and information about breastfeeding, dealing with pain during and after birth, natural birth, caesarean section and gentle C-section. The course also provides participants the chance to visit a delivery room and the hospital's maternity ward and speak to its staff, helping the process feel less foreign and intimidating. 
Due to coronavorus restrictions, the course runs with up to four couples in each cycle. People may also choose to participate from home, through the ZOOM video app. Additional groups are expected to open in the following days. 
Rania Sakas-Manasah has been a nurse-midwife at the Galilee Medical Center for 11 years. With over a decade of experience, she has a lot to share, especially with soon-to-be parents from the Arab sector.
"In the Arab society people don't really talk about connecting to one's body during birth or issues relating to the right way to prepare for birth. It's considered taboo and may cause embarrassment," Sakas-Manasah explains. 
"We often hear preconceptions from new parents about issues of birth and breastfeeding, like the fear of a vaginal examination and the administration of epidural," she adds.
In a message to pregnant couples, Sakas-Manasah reminds readers that "knowledge is power, and when that knowledge comes from professionals it helps overcome fears and boosts confidence in the new mother and her partner," adding that "the course is a unifying experience for couples." 
The Woman's Health Ward at the Galilee Medical Center includes 12 state-of-the-art delivery rooms that guarantee maximum comfort and privacy. Outpatient rooms are equipped with a personal bathroom and shower and are attended by two midwives. 
The Galilee Medical Center is the largest hospital in the Galilee region. The Lower Galilee is home to Israel's largest Arab city: Nazareth (population of about 74,000.) 


Tags Galilee arab sector arabic pregnant Breastfeeding
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordan is Israel's essential, and often neglected, partner By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gantz should have known better than to trust Netanyahu - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Forgotten refugees and the proud Mizrahi heritage By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': The secret to Diego Maradona's undeserved glory By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Saying goodbye to Benny Gantz once the government falls - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
4 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by