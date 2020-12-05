Birth preparation course in Arabic aims to tackle taboos in Arab society

The course includes five sessions and provides valuable information for soon-to-be parents about pregnancy and the lively process of giving birth, as well as on the proper recovery process over the six weeks that follow.

Specifically, the course provides tips and information about breastfeeding , dealing with pain during and after birth, natural birth, caesarean section and gentle C-section. The course also provides participants the chance to visit a delivery room and the hospital's maternity ward and speak to its staff, helping the process feel less foreign and intimidating.

Due to coronavorus restrictions, the course runs with up to four couples in each cycle. People may also choose to participate from home, through the ZOOM video app. Additional groups are expected to open in the following days.

Rania Sakas-Manasah has been a nurse-midwife at the Galilee Medical Center for 11 years. With over a decade of experience, she has a lot to share, especially with soon-to-be parents from the Arab sector

"In the Arab society people don't really talk about connecting to one's body during birth or issues relating to the right way to prepare for birth. It's considered taboo and may cause embarrassment," Sakas-Manasah explains.

"We often hear preconceptions from new parents about issues of birth and breastfeeding, like the fear of a vaginal examination and the administration of epidural ," she adds.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

In a message to pregnant couples, Sakas-Manasah reminds readers that "knowledge is power, and when that knowledge comes from professionals it helps overcome fears and boosts confidence in the new mother and her partner," adding that "the course is a unifying experience for couples."

The Woman's Health Ward at the Galilee Medical Center includes 12 state-of-the-art delivery rooms that guarantee maximum comfort and privacy. Outpatient rooms are equipped with a personal bathroom and shower and are attended by two midwives.

The Galilee Medical Center is the largest hospital in the Galilee region. The Lower Galilee is home to Israel's largest Arab city: Nazareth (population of about 74,000.)

The Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya has opened its first birth preparation course in Arabic, led by nurse-midwife Rania Sakas-Manasah, who hopes to finally tackle some deep-rooted taboos and misconceptions about giving birth prevalent in Arab society.