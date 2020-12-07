The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Biton to ultra-Orthodox IDF soldiers: You are modern Maccabees

Minister Michael Biton also said that the Defense Ministry intends to expand the program for ultra-Orthodox draft.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 7, 2020 01:26
Minister Michael Biton, Netzach Yehuda Association CEO Yossi Levy, and Jewish-American businessman and philanthropist David Hager. (photo credit: NETZACH YEHUDA ASSOCIATION)
Minister Michael Biton, Netzach Yehuda Association CEO Yossi Levy, and Jewish-American businessman and philanthropist David Hager.
(photo credit: NETZACH YEHUDA ASSOCIATION)
Strategic Affairs Minister Michael Biton, who also serves as minister for civic issues within the Defense Ministry, expressed his support for the Netzach Yehuda Association, an organization that assists ultra-Orthodox IDF soldiers, in a meeting on integration of ultra-Orthodox soldiers into the IDF framework.
Biton expressed his admiration for the organization and the ultra-Orthodox combat soldiers who serve in it, calling them "the Maccabees of our time," for standing "by the courage of their spiritual convictions."
Biton went on to thank the soldiers in the name of the Defense Ministry saying, "on the one hand they maintained their religious and spiritual identity, and on the other, they served their country and sprung to life.”
He commented on the success of the program saying that "the first battalion was made up of thirty soldiers – and suddenly we’ve reached 13,000. This is just the beginning. You are the future of the State of Israel, guarantors of our national security."
Biton also said that the Ministry intends to expand the program. "We will expand this track to additional units, including Golani, Armored Corps, and the Air Force. We will work together and build communities of Netzach Yehuda graduates, because you are the future of the State of Israel!"
Netzach Yehuda Association CEO Yossi Levy thanked the minister for coming explaining that they program helps close gaps between the IDf and the ultra-Orthodox population.
"It is especially important at a time when the draft law is back on the table, that the government make an effort to invest in those who do choose to enlist in the IDF without compromising their ultra-Orthodox identity. This is not just about those who serve in regular service, but also military graduates who wish to have a profession after their release. We are now working to establish a centralized community for the thousands of graduates - this is a real social revolution and the bridge between the IDF and the Ultra-Orthodox public," said Levy.
Netzach Yehuda began as a small company of 32 troops but is now one of the largest battalions in the IDF, with religious soldiers from a wide range of haredi sects, ranging from ultra-Orthodox Israelis to new immigrants to those who identify with the radical Hilltop Youth settler movement.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


Tags Haredi IDF Ultra-Orthodox haredi draft haredi population in israel haredim
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shirbit hack shows cybercrime is a dangerous threat By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. Giving Rabbi Sacks the Genesis Prize is the honorable, responsible move By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
David Wolpe Vayishlach: The tree of tears By DAVID WOLPE
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Med & Beyond: Because it’s about time By HILLEL FULD
My Word: Forgotten refugees and the proud Mizrahi heritage By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
3 Fakhrizadeh: Hit squads, car bombs and remote-controlled guns - analysis
Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran November 29, 2020.
4 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?
5 Will Trump leave Biden a war in the Middle East?
Iran's judiciary chief, Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, center, pays respects to the body of slain scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh among his family in Tehran, Nov. 28, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by