Black Flag: investigate movement behind "Leftist traitor" graffiti

The Black Flag movement has filed legal action against a rival group which daubed "leftist traitor" on a wall outside the home of one of their members Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post reported. The graffiti was found on Monday morning in Ness Ziona. On Monday afternoon, an official complaint, filed by lawyer Gonen Ben Itzhak, was submitted to Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, calling on him to initiate an investigation into the organizers of the campaign and what their connection to Netanyahu may be. So far they remain unidentified. reported. "The term 'traitors' is a chilling, stomach-churning word, especially when it is thrown from the political right to left. Unfortunately, today it is said from every direction," he added."My client, the Black Flag movement, has had to deal with this latest campaign from supporters of the prime minister, which consisted of the message "leftists, traitors," the legal request begins. Similarly, Black Flag member, Zvi Paltiel, had a sign reading "Leave" hung outside his home, Haaretz reported. "I'm a marked man," he was quoted as saying. "I am concerned and disturbed by the photos coming out of your beloved city," President Reuven Rivlin told Ness Ziona's mayor, Ynet
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}After the mass protest ban was lifted in October, returning to gathering in the streets in protest against Netanyahu. At the time, Ben Itzhak sent a letter to Israel's acting Police Commissioner urgently request extra security due to "recent threats and attacks," The Jerusalem Post reported. Signs featuring the word 'traitor' have appeared on and around Netanyahu's Balfour residence in Jerusalem, as well as being verbally directed at anti-Netanyahu protesters. "Over the last three weeks," reads the suit, "we're experiencing a dramatic increase in violent incidents that are being experienced by protesters all over the country."The violent attacks are carried out by perverted supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who view anyone who isn't a "Bibi-ist" as a traitor." The anti-Netanyahu movement has been protesting the prime minister for months. Thousands gather each Saturday night, around the country, calling for Netanhayu to "Go!". The suit claims that the signs were put up "in the presence of" Israel Police and security teams, but that no action was taken to stop them.