Avera Mengistu's family call on BLM to support his release from Gaza

"You have black people in Palestine. You know who you have? You have my brother, Avera Mengistu, an Israeli black boy who crossed the border with Gaza six years ago without knowing what he was doing because he is mentally ill, and he is held captive by Hamas for the last six years," Enav Baruch Mekoren said in a Tik Tok video.

She is calling on those who support the "Black Lives Matter" movement to take action and urge Hamas to free Ethiopian-Israeli Mengistu, who had been held captive since he crossed into the coastal enclave in September 2014.

"He is not an IDF soldier, he is not a terrorist, he is mentally ill and he's being held by the Hamas, in Gaza," she continued.