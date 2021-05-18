The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Avera Mengistu's family call on BLM to support his release from Gaza

Avera Mengistu, an Ethiopian-Israeli mentally ill black boy, has been held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip for six years.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
MAY 18, 2021 17:16
A protest calling for the return of Avera Mengistu (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A protest calling for the return of Avera Mengistu
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
"You have black people in Palestine. You know who you have? You have my brother, Avera Mengistu, an Israeli black boy who crossed the border with Gaza six years ago without knowing what he was doing because he is mentally ill, and he is held captive by Hamas for the last six years," Enav Baruch Mekoren said in a Tik Tok video.
@einavbaruchmekonent
הגב ל-@applecider2070 ##fact ##tiktok ##FYP ##BLM FREE AVERA MANGISTO!!!!!
♬ צליל מקורי - Einav Baruch Mekonen
She is calling on those who support the "Black Lives Matter" movement to take action and urge Hamas to free Ethiopian-Israeli Mengistu, who had been held captive since he crossed into the coastal enclave in September 2014.
"He is not an IDF soldier, he is not a terrorist, he is mentally ill and he's being held by the Hamas, in Gaza," she continued. 
"Palestinians can you speak up? Can I hear you? Am I lying?" she is asking. "Why won't you let him go? A mentally ill black boy?"
Some 2,192 days have passed since his capture, around eight months longer than the 1,941 days that Gilad Shalit spent as a prisoner.

"What are you going through there at night?" asks a song by Eden Alene, Israel's representative to Eurovision 2021, together with Shlomi Shabat, to mark the six years since Mengistu was taken captive by Hamas after he crossed into the Gaza Strip.
"We hope and pray that he'll return to us because he belongs with us," said Shabat in a clip about the song.
Besides Mengistu, another Israeli citizen is currently held captive by Hamas in the Strip – Hisham al-Sayed – as well as the bodies of Israeli soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, kept by Hamas as bargaining chips.


Tags Gaza Hamas prisoner release prison TikTok
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to better coordinate the image war - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

As violence rages, Netanyahu is eating what he cooked

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Pamela Peled

An open letter to Naftali Bennett: Heal our country

 By PAMELA PELED

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by