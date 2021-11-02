The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Black Shadow leaks gay dating app data after ransom deadline passes

Black Shadow has leaked more data from a gay dating app after its demand for ransom was not met within 48 hours.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
NOVEMBER 2, 2021 15:47
A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017.
A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL/FILE PHOTO)
Black Shadow threatened to leak more data it obtained from the database of the gay dating app Atraf from its attack on the Israeli Cyberserve company, after a 48-hour deadline it had set to meet its demand for $1 million passed on Tuesday.
"48 hours ended! Nobody send us money. They try (sic.) to chat us, we will show you our chats. Data will be uploaded soon. But this is not the end, we have more plan (sic.)," said the hacker group on their Telegram channel.
In its latest attack on an Israeli company, Black Shadow leaked data from a number of companies serviced by the Israeli Internet company Cyberserve, including Atraf, the Kavim and Dan bus companies and the tour booking company Pegasus.
The latest attack was announced by the group on Friday, with Black Shadow claiming it had damaged the servers. Cyberserve is a web hosting company, meaning it provides servers and data storage for other companies across industries. The data seized by the hackers includes a wide variety of businesses, from travel bookings company Pegasus to the Dan bus company and even the Israeli Children’s Museum.
The group promised that if it got the ransom, it would not leak the information of about one million people it had collected from Atraf. The group did not make any promises about any of the other data it had collected.
An information analyst works in front of a screen showing a near real-time map tracking cyber threats; California, December 29, 2014 (credit: REUTERS/BECK DIEFENBACH)An information analyst works in front of a screen showing a near real-time map tracking cyber threats; California, December 29, 2014 (credit: REUTERS/BECK DIEFENBACH)
In screenshots of chats Black Shadow claims it had with representatives of the company, a representative offered the group $250,000 in bitcoin and asked that they not tell others that they had received the money.
In response, the group stressed that they the information of one million people and that the ransom could be paid if each person contributed a dollar, with the alleged representative responding that the offer they had given was their only offer.
"Do u (sic.) really want to mess up (sic.) with [the] Israel (sic.) government, because this will end badly for u (sic.)," wrote the alleged representative, who continued to ask the group what they would gain from releasing the info.
Black Shadow stated that it would "get attention" by releasing the data. The representative warned the group that Israeli "cyber crime investigators" would come after the group and that they would get no money if they didn't accept the offer, which they raised to $350,000 in bitcoin.
The screenshotted conversation was conducted in broken English. Black Shadow ended the conversation by saying that the representative's "friend" had said "nobody cares," without clarifying who the referred to "friend" was.
Cyberserve stressed on Tuesday in response to the claims by Black Shadow that the chat was not conducted by Cyberserve, nor by a representative working on its behalf, adding that the company has not conducted and is not conducting negotiations with the attackers.
“Under no circumstances should you submit to the demands of the attackers,” stressed the director-general of the Israel Internet Association, Yoram Hacohen, on Sunday in response to Black Shadow’s demands.
“There is no guarantee that if the amount is paid the information will not be published and more importantly such a surrender will lead to further and increased attacks due to what is perceived by them as an achievement,” warned Hacohen. “Moreover, if private surfers receive messages with demands for payment of ransom they must immediately report it to the police and not take any action beyond that.”
“What needs to be done now is to refine online safety and privacy regulations and provide all the support, physically and mentally, to those about whom information has been revealed,” added Hacohen.
The Agudah – The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel and the Israel Internet Association advised those affected by the cyberattack to make sure to change their usernames and passwords and to use strong passwords. The two stressed that in any incident of ransom demands or blackmail, those affected should contact the Israel Police.
“The natural human tendency may succumb to the demands of the attackers, but past experience shows that there is no guarantee that the personal content will be removed. Moreover, it is an opening that may lead to additional ransom demands,” stressed the two organizations. They also advised those affected to notify social media platforms if their information is published on social media.
Those affected in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community can contact a hotline set up by the Agudah between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at *2982 and on WhatsApp at 058-620-5591.
Black Shadow is responsible for previous attacks on Israeli vehicle insurance company Shirbit and finance company KLS. In its previous attacks, the companies affected claimed that the group was Iranian, despite cybersecurity experts rejecting the claims.
Yigal Unna, the head of the National Cyber Directorate, told Army Radio on Sunday that Black Shadow appears to be a criminal group with an “anti-Israeli scent,” adding that “it could be because they’re of one origin or another, but it is not fundamentally different from what is happening all over the world.”
Cybersecurity consultant Einat Meyron stated in response to the most recent Black Shadow attack that “the identity of the attacking group is a little less important.
“On the part of the attacked companies – for insurance and reputation reasons it is clear that they will want to attribute the attack to Iran. In practice, there is no need to make it easier for attackers by refraining from exercising basic defenses,” added Meyron.
The cybersecurity consultant additionally stressed that “it is necessary to prove beyond any doubt that this is an Iranian group and it is neither trivial nor significant because of the effect of the slander and because an Iranian attribution does not necessarily indicate it was an ‘Iranian mission.’”
Meyron further explained that it is unlikely that a group working for the Iranian regime would “waste energy” on records from random sites, but rather would aim to cause significant damage to crucial infrastructure.


