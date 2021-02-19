The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Blind man sues Arab restaurant for rejecting guide dog entry, Sharia law

The lawsuit asserts that refusal to allow the guide dog to enter goes against Sharia law.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 19, 2021 06:03
The Israel Guide Dog Center for the Blind has graduated more than 350 canines in Israel (photo credit: Courtesy)
The Israel Guide Dog Center for the Blind has graduated more than 350 canines in Israel
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A blind Arab man sued a restaurant that refused to allow him to enter accompanied by a guide dog, according to a press statement from the Commission on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. The lawsuit asserts that refusal to allow the guide dog to enter goes against Sharia law. 
Islamic law expert Dr. Ihab Sharif submitted his opinion to a Magistrate's Court in Netanya on behalf of the Equal Rights Commission for Persons with Disabilities, stated that Islamic law (Sharia) has a positive view of guide dogs. A guide dog is a vital need for a blind person and therefore, according to Sharia, he is allowed to own such a dog and society should allow him to enter with his dog in public places, including mosques. 
Yet, the restaurant owner claimed that the dog is considered an unclean animal according to Islamic Sharia, so despite his vitality to the blind man who tried to enter the restaurant with him, he refused to allow it. 
"This indicates the change that has taken place among all religions regarding people with disabilities in general and guide dogs in particular," said Commissioner for Rights of People with Disabilities 
Abrami Torem. 
"Blind people using a guide dog unfortunately encounter misunderstandings, with some refusing people to allow the dogs in public places. In the past, we have filed a number of lawsuits in cases of discrimination of people with disabilities using a guide dog, but the claim that religion does not allow a guide dog to enter a public place is rising. 
"We hope that the new opinion that points to the positive view of Islamic law towards guide dogs will serve to significantly change this situation and allow people with disabilities to fully integrate into society, not only in Israel but also in other countries of the world." 


Tags restaurant sharia law disability
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to UAE's ambassador to Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by