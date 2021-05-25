Blinken’s dilemma: Who can make commitments for Israel

Why?

Because who knows if in another week’s time any of those gentlemen will be playing in the same key positions they hold right now. Certainly Ashkenazi won’t – he is no longer a member of the Blue and White faction in the Knesset, and the jury is still out on what political fate awaits both Gantz and Netanyahu.

Blinken was also slated Tuesday evening to meet opposition leader Yair Lapid, a man who – though very unlikely to succeed – is still trying to figure out a way to displace Netanyahu. Had Blinken really wanted to hedge all his bets, he should also have spoken with Yamina’s head Naftali Bennett or New Hope’s Gideon Sa’ar. In certain scenarios, one wilder than the next, each of those men could serve a stint – perhaps the first stint – as a rotating prime minister.

It is clear why Blinken – who did not seem to be in any great rush to visit the region before the fighting, reflecting the diminishing importance of the Mideast region to US foreign policy – felt the need to visit now.

Following President George W. Bush’s move into the White House in January 2001, it took only a month before his new secretary of state, Colin Powell, was on his way to Israel. The same was true of secretary of state Hilary Clinton, who came to Israel on her first trip in that position just a month after Barack Obama took office in 2009.

Those were secretaries of state in a rush to come to the Mideast. Neither Blinken, nor Biden, radiated any such urgency, with Blinken’s visit now dictated by events.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Blinken felt the need to come now to show that – following Operation Guardian of the Walls – America was fully involved and completely engaged, that it was going to take the diplomatic lead after the recent conflagration and not leave a vacuum for others to step in and fill.

But, some argue, maybe for practical purposes it would have been better to wait a week.

On June 2, Lapid’s mandate to form a government expires and the country may have a better sense of whether it will be going to yet another round of elections. By then the political picture should be a bit clearer.

If Lapid fails in his effort to form a government, the Knesset will have 21 days to rally 61 members around one candidate. If they fail, as they did in December 2019, after both Netanyahu and Gantz could not put together a coalition, then the country heads back to the polls for the fifth time in 2 ½ years.

And there’s the rub.

Let’s say Blinken would have waited a week to see if Lapid could put together a coalition, so that he could then come and talk to the leaders who would be calling the shots going forward. But what if Lapid fails and cannot form a government? Then should Blinken wait the three weeks during the Knesset deliberations? And let’s say he waited that long, then does he wait until new elections are held and a new government – maybe – would be formed?

This logic has no end. So Blinken came now, despite Israel’s intense political instability. It must, however, be extremely confusing for the secretary of state – or for any other diplomat – sitting across from Netanyahu or Ashkenazi or Gantz and not knowing whether they can keep any of the promises they might be making. Not because they don’t want to, but rather because in a short period they may not be in a position in which they are able to deliver.

This problem, now in full view, has dogged the country since the long winter of its political dysfunction began in December 2018. The lack of permanent government ministers has made it difficult for other countries to deal with Israel on a bilateral basis, simply because they are unclear about who their interlocutors are, and whether those interlocutors even have the authority to speak for the country or deliver on their promises.

In standard speeches Netanyahu gave in 2017 and 2018 he often hailed Israel’s enhanced international status, and spoke of the country’s historic breakthroughs in ties with Latin America, Africa and Asia. He would often mock those who predicted that he would lead Israel into diplomatic isolation, listing the number of high-profile visits to Israel that month: from presidents to prime ministers and foreign ministers. At the start of every month the foreign ministry used to send out a list of VIPs expected over the next four months, and the list would be long and impressive.

Over the last two years, however, those lists have shrunk considerably. The instances in which Jerusalemites scratch their heads looking at some flag flying on the city streets and trying to figure out which world leader is in town, are now few and far between. Last week was an exception, as several European foreign ministers visited in the wake of the Gaza fighting.

But the airlift of high-level visitors has stopped – not because of a problem countries around the world have with Israel or with visiting, but because it is difficult to deal with what seems like a government in perpetual transition.

What the Blinken visit shows, however, is that certain matters can’t wait – not even a week – even if it is not clear who will be making policy in Jerusalem in just over a month.