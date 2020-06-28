Blue and White falls to single digits - poll

Blue and White would win only nine seats if elections would be held now, according to a Midgam poll broadcast Sunday night that was the first to predict that Benny Gantz’s party would fall to single digits. The poll forecast 38 seats for Likud , 16 for Yesh Atid,14 for the Joint List, 11 for Yamina, eight each for Shas and Yisrael Beytenu and seven each for Meretz and United Torah Judaism. Labor, Gesher and Derech Eretz would not cross the electoral threshold. The poll found that 85% of Israelis are worried about their economic situation.