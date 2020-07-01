The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Blue and White, Likud officials squabble on social media

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi reveals he does not know whether the annexation will take place on July 1, saying it is highly unlikely to happen on Wednesday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 1, 2020 12:12
Defense Minister Benny Gantz talks to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi walks by at a cabinet meeting on June 7 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz talks to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi walks by at a cabinet meeting on June 7
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
On July 1, the day set in the coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White as the earliest date Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can bring settlement annexation to a vote, was marred with mutual attacks between Blue and White and Likud officials on social media and radio interviews.
The rift between the two parties was highlighted on Wednesday morning when Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told Army Radio that he does not believe annexation will likely take place on July 1, revealing he does not know and said "ask Netanyahu."
Ashkenazi was further asked about Netanyahu's Submarine Affair, which the governing coalition blocked an effort to recommend a probe of by the State Comptroller on Monday, saying that the issue is "Severe," adding that "If there is a need for further investigation, I trust the police to investigate."
Transportation Minister Miri Regev commented on Ashkenazi's comments regarding the Submarine Affair, claiming it looks as if he's "Talking from the Opposition bench," adding that "If we're already speaking about investigations, don't you think it's time to re-investigate the Harpaz Affair...It's hot outside, don't let the butter on your head melt."
Another reason for the big rift between the parties has been Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit's decision on Tuesday not approve Netanyahu’s request for up to NIS 10 million of his legal fees in his public corruption trial to be funded by American tycoon ally Spencer Partrich.
Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn commented on Mandelblit's decision, saying that “Mandelblit does not persecute anyone; he does his job. An attack on the ‘gatekeepers’ harms democracy, and the weakening of democracy will harm the rights of every citizen in the State of Israel.”
Yair Netanyahu decided to comment on Nissenkorn's tweet with a "Shut up!!!" sparking a response from a Blue and White official whot told Army Radio reporter Yanir Cozin that "I look at Yair Netanyahu and then at my son and say Birkat Hagomel."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Gabi Ashkenazi Likud Blue and White West Bank Annexation Israel Annexation
