The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Blue and White: Netanyahu is ‘pouring money,’ wants March elections

An unnamed Blue and White official said Netanyahu’s entire plan is intended to buy favor with ultra-Orthodox parties ahead of planned March 2021 elections.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JULY 10, 2020 21:39
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on June 30, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on June 30, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented his NIS 80 b. relief plan and is pushing for a six-month state budget because he is “pouring money” ahead of planned elections, an unnamed Blue and White official told Channel 13 on Friday. 
The prime minister plans to offer the ultra-Orthodox sector extensive funding in the yet to be seen six-month budget to ensure they will back him when he leads the nation into elections in March, the official said. Netanyahu called the report “ridiculous,” adding that a round of elections at this time would be a disaster.  
Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz held a three-hour meeting with representatives of industries badly hit by coronavirus to discuss its impact on the nation’s economy, as one million Israelis are face unemployment.
The meeting ended with mixed results with some participants, such as Head of the Association of Hotels and Event Gardens Noam Levy saying they will sit out the planned Saturday evening mass protest in Tel Aviv and others saying they will march as planned.
Linda Avitan, who owns a company that offers lighting services for stage productions, said she will protest as planned as what she and her co-protesters need is “money in the bank” now after the June aid package got stuck in bureaucracy with only one third of the funds, NIS 4 b. being delivered.  
Netanyahu plans to hold ongoing weekly Friday meetings with the delegation to ensure he is kept aware of their needs. As part of the meetings, Netanyahu looking to work with the delegation to fine tune Health Ministry-issued regulations.
In his Thursday presentation of the plan to the public, Katz said that “the coronavirus will be here for the upcoming year” and claimed that “all the answers” can be found in the July plan. Katz is also holding meetings with leaders of the banking sector to postpone loans and mortgages payments until the pandemic is over.     
Actors are angry that they are not allowed to perform on stage to an audience, while houses of worship are allowed to be open and restaurant owners are asking why they can only serve 20 people indoors regardless of how large they are, the temperatures of the patrons or what health measures they take. 
TV Chef Haim Cohen, famous for the Israeli adaptation for Come Dine with Me in which he participates, repeated an idea that had been circulating among media reports claiming the Finance Ministry didn’t object to the Health Ministry's food industry restrictions because it attempted to avoid offering them support.
“You guys will work, won’t make any money, and decide to close on your own,” he said, presenting what the alleged argument was.
He warned that unless restaurants are offered help, Israeli food culture as we know it, which produced global level chefs such as Yotam Ottolenghi, will be gone.  
Hudson Brasserie chef Matan Abrahms said “I am responsible for entire families and nobody cares."
He pointed to workers he employs despite the restrictions and said “he has two daughters” and “he had been working here for a decade.” He said that it’s a good thing they work in a restaurant as otherwise they would go hungry for bread.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Budget economy Blue and White Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's ministers need to do their job By JPOST EDITORIAL
If COVID-19 was a missile, Israel's reaction would be different By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Politicians, bus rides and the corona marathon By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Israel's healthcare system is crumbling under Netanyahu By EHUD OLMERT
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVITCH

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
4 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
5 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by