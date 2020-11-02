The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Blue and White split on staying in government

Gantz: I understand Netanyahu won’t let rotation happen

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 2, 2020 22:46
Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz is seen in thoughtful mode at a Blue and White faction meeting in the Knesset. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz is seen in thoughtful mode at a Blue and White faction meeting in the Knesset.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will not make a decision for the next two weeks about whether to remove the party from the government, which will require Yesh Atid to postpone its proposal to disperse the Knesset, Gantz revealed in a meeting with MKs in his party at his home in Rosh Ha’ayin on Sunday night.
The bill, which was set to come to a vote on Wednesday, cannot pass without Blue and White’s support. If it is proposed and falls, it won’t be able to be presented again for six months.
MKs in the meeting at Gantz’s home were divided about how soon to bring down the government. Some MKs, led by Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, said it was time to leave immediately, but Culture and Sport Minister Chili Tropper warned that if the party leaves, a right-wing government could be formed.
Gantz admitted in the meeting that he does not believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will abide by his commitment to give Gantz the premiership in a year.
“I understand Netanyahu won’t let rotation happen,” he said.
Yamina announced on Monday that the party’s MKs will vote for any bill to disperse the Knesset and initiate an election.
“The time of this bad government is over,” a party spokesman said.
Likud MK Shlomo Karhi announced that he would submit a bill to cancel the rotation agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gantz. The bill would require the support of 70 MKs to pass, making it very unlikely to be approved. Yesh Atid announced that it would only back the bill if the Knesset is dispersed.
Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


