Blue and White to boycott vote on anti-Bibi bill

Knesset members of Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White faction will not participate in Wednesday afternoon's vote on a bill sponsored by Yesh Atid-Telem that would prevent anyone under criminal indictment from serving as prime minister.

The bill is intended to make it illegal for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the next government and to embarrass Blue and White for not toppling the government.

"The party does not need proposals from the opposition in order to advance its views," a Blue and White spokesman said. "Blue and White will act according to its good judgment in the time and place that fit the party's interests."

Blue and White will also boycott a vote on forming a commission of inquiry to probe why Israel has not passed a state budget in two years.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid told a rally of the anti-Netanyahu group Darkenu on Wednesday morning that the lack of a state budget is a disaster.

"The state is not being managed and there is no budget," Lapid said. "This is irresponsibility on a national scale."

According to the coalition agreement, Gantz is supposed to replace Netanyahu as prime minister on November 17, 2021, 18 months after the government's formation.

Because six months have passed, the government has ceased to be "an emergency coronavirus government" and become a national unity government. If Netanyahu or Gantz topple the government on any issue other than the state budget not passing, the other would serve as caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed.