Bnei Brak bus driver: 'I don’t know how I’m alive'

“I don’t know how I’m alive,” Eyal Tzipori, the bus driver who was injured in the Bnei Brak riots said during a radio interview with Kan Reshet Bet on Monday morning.

Relating his experiences, Tzipori told the station, "The whole thing started around 11:40 p.m., when I left for the final line from Bnei Brak to Ashdod. I picked up about five people and continued along the route. In front of me, I saw a commotion of delinquents who were blocking the road, burning tires and trashcans and I saw that I could not drive any further."I stopped and asked one of the passengers to go outside and help direct me out of the street, I thought we’d drive in reverse and leave from the other side."

"For 15 minutes the police either could not or did not want to send a car, all the while one of the people rioting got onto the bus and began punching and kicking me. I pushed him back took my things out and put them in my bag. I went inside because glass was shattering all around me, and then fell down and collapsed from the stress. Someone called the Magen David Adom, who arrived quickly and rescued me, though I was deathly afraid to go out to get to them, I felt like they (the rioters) wanted to take all their rage out on me." "I think about 50 people arrived and threw rocks, and were breaking the doors and windshields, a woman in the back began screaming... I was speaking with the police while that was happening and asked them to send a police car," he continued."For 15 minutes the police either could not or did not want to send a car, all the while one of the people rioting got onto the bus and began punching and kicking me. I pushed him back took my things out and put them in my bag. I went inside because glass was shattering all around me, and then fell down and collapsed from the stress. Someone called the Magen David Adom, who arrived quickly and rescued me, though I was deathly afraid to go out to get to them, I felt like they (the rioters) wanted to take all their rage out on me."

Later he described the experience as alike to being surrounded by lions who wished to eat him.

After retelling the events, Tzipori announced he will not return to driving at the moment.

"I am not at my best now, I just want to rest and see what comes next for me," he said. "I don't believe I will return to Bnei Brak. A very traumatic experience, I don't have a desire to serve them."

The transport committee of Israeli labor union organization Koah LaOvdim condemned the violence against several bus drivers which took place across Israel during the haredi riots , saying that the violence has escalated since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

"We are shocked by the assault on the Afikim bus driver, the burning of the bus, as well as the assault against the Egged driver in Jerusalem," said Tom Promovitch, head of the transportation wing at Koah LaOvdim. "These two events show an escalation of the violence against public transportation drivers. We will not agree that public protests will turn public transportation into a battlefield and the drivers into punching bags.

“As an organization who has drivers in the cities where violence is ongoing- Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh and Bnei Brak, we will consider our future steps and are examining the option to cease service to those places,” he continued. “Sadly only these preventive measures have proven themselves as effective solutions for the drivers.”