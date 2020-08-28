The Border Crossings Authority thwarted an attempt to smuggle 10,000 rifle bullets from Israel into the Palestinian Authority territory at the Reihan crossing, on Thursday night.A suspicious Israeli vehicle with two passengers, an Arab-Israeli and a Palestinian, arrived at the crossing and was inspected by the Border Crossings Authority who discovered 10 IDF boxes containing about 10,000 5.56 caliber rifle bullets. The suspects, an Arab-Israeli from Sakhnin and a Palestinian from Jenin, were taken for police investigation. The ammunition was confiscated. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });