The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Border Police officer arrested after officer found shot in base

The officer who was arrested shared a room with Madi and is suspected of reckless homicide and disrupting the investigation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 19, 2021 14:30
Border Police officer Naim Madi (photo credit: BORDER POLICE)
Border Police officer Naim Madi
(photo credit: BORDER POLICE)
A Border Police officer was arrested on Friday after Border Police officer Naim Madi was found shot to death at a Border Police base in Acre on Thursday night. The incident is under investigation.
Madi, 21, from the Druze village of  Julis in northern Israel, leaves behind his parents, a sister and a brother. He had been serving in the SAMAG unit of the Border Police for a year and a half. His funeral will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
The officer who was arrested shared a room with Madi and is suspected of reckless homicide and disrupting the investigation. The officer told police that Madi shot himself with his gun, according to KAN news. According to Walla! news, one of the directions the investigation is looking at is that they were playing with the gun when it went off, but additional possibilities are being considered as well.
The officer's arrest has been extended for four days by the Haifa Magistrate's Court.
After the incident, the commander of Border Police decided to halt training on Sunday for a few hours which will be dedicated to training, information and sharpening of directives. The training will be conducted for all Border Police units according to coronavirus regulations.
Madi's relatives do not believe that the incident was a suicide and the body was sent to the National Center of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir, according to Walla!.
"This is a great tragedy, awful. There is heavy mourning in the village," said Wisam Nabwani, head of the local council of Julis, to Walla!. "It is something completely inconceivable and unpredictable. People in the locality just can not digest it. This was a boy full of joy and love who always helps everyone. A very accepted family that is all in the current and past security system, in the IDF, the police and the Border Police. On behalf of the council I express great sorrow, send my condolences and the council is accompanying and will accompany the family in everything possible."
Attorney Tami Ullman, who is representing the arrested officer with attorney Shadi Saruji, told Walla! that the officer "completely denies what is attributed to him. The deceased was his best friend and he had no intention or motive to harm him. This is a terrible mistake by the Department for the Investigation of Police investigators.


Tags Border Police police Acre
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to UAE's ambassador to Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by