The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Botanical Garden to continue project to save extinct wildflowers

This project is dedicated to the memory of the late Nehama Rivlin, who contributed greatly over the years to Israeli society and nature conservation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 27, 2020 01:57
President Rivlin and the Botanical Garden team at the launch of the campaign to rescue wildflower in honor of the late Nehama Rivlin. (photo credit: Courtesy)
President Rivlin and the Botanical Garden team at the launch of the campaign to rescue wildflower in honor of the late Nehama Rivlin.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The University Botanical Garden of Givat Ram, in Jerusalem, is continuing a project to save the extinct wildflowers in Israel for the second year in a row.
This project is dedicated to commemorating the memory of the late Nehama Rivlin
Known as the largest botanical garden in Israel with the largest collection of living plants in Israel and in the Middle East and located in Givat Ram, the garden has more than 6,400 species and varieties of plants from all around the world. (South Africa, Europe, North America, Australia, Southwest and Central Asia and the Mediterranean). 
The garden has been producing wildflower seeds for about 40 years, including about 36 different species, most of them local, some rare and some endangered.
To preserve the country's biodiversity, the botanical garden is launching, for the second year in a row, a wide campaign calling on the public to purchase and plant local wildflowers in private gardens.
The campaign is dedicated to the late Nehama Rivlin, a true nature lover who has contributed greatly over the years to Israeli society and nature conservation.
During the weeks between the two lockdowns, the botanical garden collaborated with dozens of volunteers who collected, cleaned and packed the seeds bags.
The partners of the project are friends of the botanical garden, members of the garden community, volunteers with special needs, young people in national service and the garden staff.
All of the seeds germinate easily, have an impressive and beautiful bloom and are water-efficient, suitable for any home with a seed planter.
The bags of seeds cost between 20-40 NIS per bag, with the price depending on rarity. In addition to purchasing seeds, you can buy a wild planter set that includes: soil, a colored planter and three bags of seeds with gardening tools at a cost of 85 NIS.
The seed bags and planter can be ordered in the seed store and recieved by mail.
This project's goal is to return nature to the garden with seeds that allow everyone to combine wildflowers in home gardens and thus make accessible and encourage the love of nature in Israel.
 
Each planting takes part in preserving the ecological environment, allowing continued enjoyment for future generations.
Tom Amit, CEO of the Botanical Garden noted that "this is the second year that the University Botanical Garden in Jerusalem is launching a campaign to save the wild flowers named after the late Nechama Rivlin, who loved nature with all her heart and promoted green issues such as growing flowers and vegetables in the community garden she established at the President's House.

"I call on all the people of Israel to order seeds in our online store that will bring light and color into our lives and thus help many families connect with nature, save the wildflowers in Israel and commemorate the late Nehama Rivlin."
The University Botanical Garden in Givat Ram operates both as an educational and research center and contains a diverse collection of plants from around the world. The kindergarten is a center for entertainment, tourism and cultural events as well as a center for education, training and research.


Tags Jerusalem Nechama Rivlin Plant
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus pandemic is a marathon, not a race By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The haredim within Israel’s democratic society - analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Kanievsky's actions close to organized civil disobedience campaign By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
2 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
3 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by