British Airways to resume flights to Israel on August 13

This announcement sees British Airways join with fellow UK-based airlines Easy Jet and WizzAir in having flights scheduled between Britain and the Jewish state.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 12, 2020 05:08
The G-EUPH British Airways Airbus A319-131 makes its final approach for landing at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, France (photo credit: REUTERS)
The G-EUPH British Airways Airbus A319-131 makes its final approach for landing at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, France
(photo credit: REUTERS)
British Airways is set to resume flights to Israel with a new tri-weekly schedule starting Thursday, the company announced on Monday, according to the Jewish Chronicle.
The flights from London's Heathrow Airport will run every Sunday, Monday and Thursday, with the flights for Thursday, August 13 and Sunday, August 16 pricing at £369, according to the airline's website. Flying on Thursday, August 27, however, is currently only priced at £227.
This announcement sees British Airways join with fellow UK-based airlines Easy Jet and WizzAir in having flights scheduled between Britain and the Jewish state, with the former offering its own tri-weekly schedule and the latter operating just one flight per week, the Jewish Chronicle reported.
British Airways flights between London and Tel Aviv were canceled back in March, due to restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, however, the situation has changed, and several countries are opening their doors to those from countries that have been vetted to have the pandemic under control.
Israel is currently slated to begin reopening inbound travel on August 16. However, it is unclear if foreign travelers would be forced into mandatory 14-day quarantine. Currently, at the time of writing, all foreigners with the exception of students are barred from entering the Jewish state. However, when travel is reopened, the situation may change, and Israelis returning from countries with low infection rates would no longer need to be quarantined for 14 days.
In the UK, travelers from Israel are required to be quarantined for a mandatory 14-day period.


