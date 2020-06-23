The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Budget requests to treat students with suicidal tendencies rejected

The Education Ministry has rejected requests made in the past several weeks for sending students with suicidal tendencies to certified professionals for necessary assessment.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JUNE 23, 2020 01:05
Boy being bullied in school (Illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Boy being bullied in school (Illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Requests made by teachers for treating students with suicidal tendencies and other mental issues have been rejected in the past few weeks by the Education Ministry, N12 news reported on Monday.
According to the reports by N12, the Education Ministry has rejected requests made in the past several weeks for sending students with suicidal tendencies to certified professionals for necessary assessment.
Teachers who notice students with suicidal tendencies are obligated to send them to be assessed for further risks and suitable treatment. The comprehensive assessment is meant to examine the specific challenges faced by the student, what state they are in, how dangerous they are to themselves or to others, how urgent treatment is and what kind of treatment should be recommended.
The process of assessment requires receiving a special budget from the Education Ministry, which needs to approve it, only that all approvals have been halted.
The Education Ministry has stated in response to the reports by N12 that they are unable to approve requests that are sent at this time as the Finance Ministry hasn't provided the designated budget needed to maintain the treatment, and that once the budget is received, all treatments will be resumed. 


