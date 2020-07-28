The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bus drivers plan strike starting Wednesday: 'Drivers aren't worthless'

While over 1,000 bus drivers have been infected with the coronavirus and hundreds are in quarantine, the state "refuses to implement all necessary measures."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 28, 2020 09:20
Bus driver works during the coronavirus outbreak, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Bus driver works during the coronavirus outbreak, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Public transportation companies in Israel are threatening to begin a general strike on Wednesday, as bus drivers feel that they are not being properly protected amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As part of coronavirus regulations, public transportation users are not allowed to pay for tickets with cash and must instead use a Rav-Kav (transportation card). An exception was recently made for the elderly and those who live in settlements, but bus drivers feel that they are being put at risk by having to accept cash payments.
Companies under the Bus Drivers Union will take part in the strike, including Kaviim, Dan, Afikim, Superbus, Netiv Express, Dan North and Dan South.
"The Transportation Ministry is leading the public transportation industry into a real failure," said the Bus Drivers Union on Sunday, according to Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication. "Bus drivers are people too and have the right to observance of their health rules under the Purple Ribbon. Bus drivers are not worthless and whoever forgets this will understand well during the general strike planned for Wednesday."
On Monday, the chairman of the Israel National Labor Federation, Yoav Simhi, asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and coronavirus project manager Prof. Ronni Gamzu to order an end to cash payments on buses, according to Calcalist.
Simhi stressed in a letter to the three that while over 1,000 bus drivers have been infected with the coronavirus and hundreds are in quarantine, the state "refuses to implement all necessary measures to maintain the safety of drivers and passengers."
A labor court in Nazareth ruled on Monday that the Superbus company must cancel all fines issued against drivers who did not accept cash payments on buses and that no more fines could be issued for not accepting cash payments.
Earlier this month, Transportation Minister Miri Regev told Ynet that she is conducting negotiations with the Finance Ministry to allow elderly people to use public transportation for free amid a refusal by bus drivers to accept cash payment for tickets due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"Just like we pay at the supermarket and banks with cash, so too, elderly people who don't have a Rav Kav will pay with cash. Meanwhile, we will protect the drivers, of course – we are rushing and increasing the partitions that will be in each bus," said Regev.
While the government has promised in recent months to install partitions around the driver's seat on buses, most buses remain without such partitions. Passengers are forbidden from sitting in the first row behind the driver's seat.
The Bus Drivers Union has been warning about the dangers posed to bus drivers in recent months, and has called on the government to do more to protect drivers.
"The scenario of horrors we warned about throughout the coronavirus crisis is coming to fruition with the release of worrying data from verified patients on public transport," warned Yisrael Ganon, Chairman of the Bus Drivers Union of the Histadrut Leumit, at a Knesset committee meeting in June.
Ganon demanded at the time that the Health Ministry immediately limit the number of travelers allowed on buses, increase the number of ushers and security guards and to close the front doors of buses until barriers are installed for drivers.
"Every driver that is infected could infect thousands of passengers per day until he enters quarantine," added Ganon. "We won't agree at any price to risk the lives of drivers and passengers. Buses have turned into an actual ticking time bomb. It's time to stop abandoning drivers and passengers."
According to coronavirus regulations issued earlier this month, buses can travel at about 50% capacity, with the number of passengers limited on city buses to 30, on intercity lines to 32 and on elongated buses to 50. Passengers are required to wear masks over their mouth and nose.


Tags strike bus public transportation Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wanted: Leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu heading for elections? By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Cold War with China does not involve Israel – best keep it that way By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Nimrod Goren The Eastern Mediterranean is a new diplomatic arena for Israel By NIMROD GOREN

Most Read

1 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by