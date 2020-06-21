The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Can Netanyahu halt a second COVID-19 tsunami?

To conquer this second wave of coronavirus, the government must make decisive and sometimes unpopular decisions and build enough trust that the public will follow its rules.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 21, 2020 21:59
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
An IDF intelligence report predicting hundreds of COVID-19 deaths by July begs the question of how Israel, once touted for its pandemic response, has suddenly found itself on the verge of another outbreak. 
The initial coronavirus lockdown had a catastrophic economic and social toll on the State of Israel, at the same time as it potentially saved thousands of lives. This closure, according to the government, was intended to “buy precious time” for the health system to prepare to treat critically ill patients and for the country to organize for an exit strategy that would allow life and the economy to resume under a new “coronavirus normal.”
But less than two months since Israel lifted restrictions, there are hundreds of people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus each day and an increasing number of those patients are in serious condition.
Like Japan, which was forced to impose an emergency shutdown to stem additional outbreaks after it eased up restrictions too early, Israel could now face a second closure. 
“If the public does not stick to wearing masks and social distancing, we will be bringing back a full closure," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the start of Sunday's cabinet meeting - words he has repeated over and over again in the last three weeks.
But each time he utters this statement, confusion and mistrust follows at exactly the time that Israel needs clarity, he keeps ignoring his own redlines, keeping the economy open as COVID-19 rates rise.
To conquer this second wave of coronavirus, the government must make decisive and sometimes unpopular decisions and build enough trust that the public will follow its rules. 
At the same time, practically, it must step up its ability to cut off infection chains when they start by contact tracing fast and accurately.
But it is hard to imagine they would get it right the second time, when they failed so miserably the first time. The exit strategy from the first wave was marked by anarchy, improvised decision-making, power struggles and surrendering to protests and pressure groups. 
Netanyahu originally announced a four-phase plan that started with the resumption of activity in the hi-tech, finance and import-export sectors, as well as in public transportation and parts of the education system. The second and third phases would have opened small businesses, additional classrooms, hotels, restaurants and cafes.
A fourth and final phase - one that was only meant to occur if the pandemic was under control and the public showed it could adhere to Health Ministry regulation (masks, social distancing, hygiene) - included opening the entertainment industry, culture, sports, malls and the skies. 
Over the weekend, the government approved movie theaters and more while the infection rate hit 2% and the average number of new cases per day hovers around 300. 
Rather than delaying resumption of these activities, the government gave in to the honest protests of the cultural industry, but appears to be putting the rest of the public’s life at risk with this move. The decision does not align with the data.
Of course, this is no different than when the schools opened around six weeks ago. Then, there was no testing plan in place to ensure that teachers and other staff did not bring the virus into the schools. In less than two weeks, coronavirus erupted in Israel's classrooms. At Gymnasia Rehavia in Jerusalem, for example, close to 200 students and teachers caught the virus and they shared it with their relatives, colleagues and friends, turning Jerusalem once again into a red zone. 
Similarly, when the government decided to allow people to return to work, it offered companies “Purple Ribbon’ status, but “in order to cut the bureaucracy,” Netanyahu said, businesses did not have to get permits from the authorities, rather they would just have to declare that they are working according to guidelines, “and we will monitor that.” There was no enforcement plan in place to ensure these businesses were being reviewed and many of them quickly started to break protocol. 
The government zigzagged over a decision concerning restrictions on sport activities, at first approving lifting the 500-meters from home restriction on sports before Independence Day and then explaining that this decision would only go into effect after the holiday. This caused Israelis not to know what to do, so many did what they wanted. 
More than once it was reported that the intercity train would resume and the next day it was announced that there “was a misunderstanding” and the train would not run. It is expected to resume on Monday.
Israel built a coronavirus emergency government, but it lacks foresight and credible and transparent leadership, which is essential if the public is to adhere to the guidelines required to stop the virus’s spread. 
Finally, if Israel wants to regain control of the pandemic, it should look for global solutions. 
Contact tracing protocols and apps have been rolled out all over the world with various degrees of effectiveness. Many countries have looked to South Korea, which conducted its fight against coronavirus by the three principles that Eli Waxman, a professor at the Weizmann Institute of Science who led the team that formulated the National Security Council’s exit strategy, described to The Jerusalem Post in a previous interview. These principles are test, trace, isolate.
South Korea first increased its capacity to test, screening an average of 12,000 people per day, and sometimes up to 20,000.
The country then used a combination of technology and asking people who tested positive to describe their recent movements to trace their contacts. Finally, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued alerts about where infected people had been.
Israel has started this process, too. Under the new leadership of Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, the country is testing an average of between 10,000 and 15,000 people per day.
Over the weekend, Edelstein announced that the Finance Ministry approved hiring 300 more contact tracers to support the country’s public health services.
Now, the Start-up Nation must develop the technology needed to pull this all together and stop the infection chain when it starts without compromising people’s privacy and further degrading trust. 
But unless Netanyahu acts now, anything he does could be too little too late.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Decision-making By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by