The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Canceling election, Nakba Day and Ramadan could cause eruption - analysis

The most immediate milestone could arise if Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas calls off the election for the Palestinian Legislative Council

By UDI SHAHAM  
APRIL 29, 2021 22:21
PALESTINIANS CELEBRATE Nakba Day at Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate in 2014 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
PALESTINIANS CELEBRATE Nakba Day at Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate in 2014
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
May could be an eventful month for the Israeli security establishment, and the Israel Defense Forces.
Tensions are expected to rise during the month, as major events on the Israeli and Palestinian calendars collide, while  other Israeli-Palestinian conflict-related issues could also fuel violence.
The most immediate flashpoint potential could occur if Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas calls off the election for the Palestinian Legislative Council, now set to take place on May 22.
Such a move could cause Hamas – which is expected to make the biggest gains in the election – to point the finger of blame at Israel, and foment violence.
Another event is Laylat al-Qadr – the night on which Muslims believe that the Quran was first given to Muhammad. It is considered one of the holiest nights of the religious calendar.
On a normal Laylat al-Qadr, some 250,000 Palestinians attend prayers and events in Jerusalem’s Old City and at al-Aqsa Mosque.
Following the clashes near Damascus Gate last week, there could be another rise in friction this year with a spark setting off more violence.
Additionally, Laylat al-Qadr could take place around Jerusalem Day, when Israelis hold marches and parades in the Old City.
Another upcoming event is Nakba Day, May 15, a day usually fraught with tension that always presents a potential for violence.
In the past week we have witnessed an escalation, to some extent, from Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The peak was last Friday night, when over 30 rockets were launched into southern Israel. Officials tied this to the events in Jerusalem, and pundits also linked them to the possible cancellation of the election.
However, a Walla News report on Thursday said that IDF officers believe that such a move would not lead to an escalation in Gaza. It did say, however, that Hamas would make efforts to raise tensions in the West Bank and in east Jerusalem.
Lt.-Col. (Res.) Alon Eviatar, an expert on Palestinian affairs and a former adviser to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), said that Hamas would not stay silent if Abbas decides to cancel the vote.
“Hamas has something in its hand,” said Eviatar. “It had the election, which it was supposed to gain from, and it lost it. In such a case, Hamas is holding an asset – the threat [to carry out violence]. It will have to do something in order to compromise over what it lost. It could fire rockets, and then present itself as the hero, in comparison with the Palestinian Authority and Abbas, which will look like the losers in this situation.
“On the other hand, it could also try to squeeze benefits from the Egyptians and the Israelis, things like restoring the discourse around freeing prisoners, economic relief, opening the passageways, and things of that nature.”
Eviatar said he believes that both sides have an interest in the situation remaining calm, but such an eventful month could become a turning point.
Eviatar mentions two red lines that Israel needs to keep an eye on in order to prevent an escalation.
“The first red line is casualties,” he said, implying that violent riots at Damascus Gate or on the border with Gaza could cause a chain reaction that leads to riots throughout the country.
“The other red line is friction between Jews and Arabs, situations in which you have Lahava on one side and Arabs on the other.”
Eviatar’s remarks portray a clear image: Israel’s security forces should pay great attention to what’s happening in the streets.
The event at Damascus Gate were a perfect example: protests over metal fences that blocked stairs led to rockets in Gaza.
Planning and thinking ahead, asserting dominance, and avoiding such situations during the upcoming month are crucial if things are to end without major incident.


Tags Hamas IDF Nakba ramadan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid COVID-19, Israel needs to help olim and their families - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu needs to go, Israel needs a reset - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A hit-and-miss season

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': We are on the way to another Intifada - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

John Kerry’s anti-Israel stance speaks for itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by