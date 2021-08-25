The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Channel 20 calls MK who passed away 'wicked terrorist supporter'

Channel 20 quoted a verse reading "When the wicked perish there are shouts of joy" in an article about the Ra'am MK's death.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 25, 2021 16:44
Screenshot of Tweet of Channel 20 story on death of MK Saeed Alharomi (photo credit: SCREENSHOT FROM TWITTER)
Screenshot of Tweet of Channel 20 story on death of MK Saeed Alharomi
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT FROM TWITTER)
Channel 20 apologized on Wednesday after it expressed joy at the death of Ra'am MK Saeed Alharomi who passed away on Tuesday night due to a heart attack.
The Channel 20 article on Alharomi's death and Facebook post sharing the article began with a quote from Proverbs 11:10, reading, "When the wicked perish there are shouts of joy." The article described the MK as a "terrorist support from the Ra'am faction."
"Alharomi was known for his extremist statements and expressed his support for terrorists often," wrote Channel 20, adding that they recently published that Alharomi took part in a conference supporting terrorists.
The right-wing news source apologized for the article and removed the statements from the article and Facebook, stating in response "We would like to clarify that the article that was published today regarding the unfortunate death of MK Saeed Alharomi was from the reporter's opinion and his alone, and the channel strongly disapproves of what is said in it. Channel 20 mourns the death of MK Alharomi and sends its condolences to his family and relatives."
Said al-Harumi (credit: SAMI ABED ELHAMED) Said al-Harumi (credit: SAMI ABED ELHAMED)
The I'lam Media Center, which works to empower Arabs in Israel, expressed outrage at the Channel 20 publication, saying that the channel "crossed all the ethical and professional red lines in the field of journalism."
"It is time to examine the continuation of Channel 20's broadcasts, in light of the repeated violations of the rules of journalistic ethics since its inception in 2014," added I'lam. "We must not be satisfied with the channel's apology for today's inciting and racist publication, as well as the coverage in Shfaram during the rocket fall in May 2020. It is clear to everyone that racist and inciting discourse is an integral part of Channel 20's agenda, which is in direct conflict with the provisions of the law and the rules of ethics of the authority."


Tags racism Channel 20 Ra'am
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett, Biden must work together on Iran - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yafit Ovadia

The murder of a Denver yeshiva student could have been worse - opinion

 By YAFIT OVADIA
Gil Troy

Bennett must convince Biden: Our enemies are also yours

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

'Woke' activists who are outraged by Israel stay silent on Taliban - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The chaos in the communications market - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

The Afghan gov't overthrown by Taliban never existed - ex-soldier

A US SOLDIER takes cover during a controlled detonation in southern Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province in 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by