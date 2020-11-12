Check Point unveils new Iranian cybercrime, ransoming companies' data

Seven Israeli companies and one Italian company were victimized by Iranian hackers who created a new method for hacking into systems and holding their contents for ransom.The method is called “Pay2Key.” The IT security company Check Point Software Technologies reported on the attacks on Thursday. The crime was given its name because victims pay for a “key” to get their data back.“They actually have a sort of ‘gentlemen's understanding’ that if you pay hackers in one crime-family they won’t touch you again,” head of Cyber Intelligence at Check Point Lotem Finkelstein told The Jerusalem Post. “Some criminals even have support telephone lines for victims who agree to pay but can’t get the key to work and regain access to their data.” Because cybercrime is so profitable, old-school “crime families” are building their hacking abilities too, Check Point said. These crime families often target hospitals, Finkelstein said. Then, pressured for time and fearing public humiliation, hospitals usually end up paying and not, for example, cancelling all operations this week because the medical records of patients are locked up.“Shame is a big part of this business,” Finklestein said. “Some very big companies, firms you heard of, fall victim to such things.” Thanks to a cooperation with WhiteStream, an Israeli cybercrime forensic firm, Check Point had been able to establish that four Israeli companies paid up and three did not and were punished by having their data placed on the darknet.
The darknet is a part of the internet where users are invisible thanks to the browsers they use. A regular online user is "known" to the entities he is dealing with by his Internet Protocol (IP) address. This is why people who use the web for illegal activities get a visit from the police. It is as if they dropped their ID at the crime scene. The darknet keeps your real-world info in the dark. While it is often used for crime, some users simply use it to ensure privacy."Let's say I hacked into a company that is developing a new kind of engine, or is in debt, and I take these folders and put them on the darknet," Finklestein said. "There are banks and car companies that hire a company with such searching power. For example, Recorded Future. They then tell the company 'bring me back info about engines, bring me back info on debt.' It's not something you want floating around." The hackers are in Iran because they asked the ransom money to be paid via Bitcoin in such a way that it would eventually land at Excoino, an Iranian company that requires those who use its services to provide real IDs as proof of who they are before any Bitcoins are given to them."Iran takes cryptocurrency seriously," Finklestein said, "and they also have cyber police." Bitcoin works like this: To get one unit of it, you need to invest an amount of electric power using a specific amount of computing hours. If you do, you will eventually get one unit of the cryptocurrency. It is called blockchain because there are blocks in the chain of production. For example, Mexico cannot decide to spend 10% of its national electric power grid to "mine bitcoins." The system will not allow it because it has built-in protection against inflation. The value is also tied to the time you decide to mine in, to ensure those who mined first will not face a decrease of value when more units are created as the trend becomes more common.If a billion people strike gold, or oil, that resource will lose value. Not so Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency means that its money is hidden from states and tax authorities. Which is why the hackers wanted up to nine units of it, which is roughly $140,000. The Iranian hackers, after being able to take down Israeli companies, now seem to be going after other companies as well, Finkelstein said."All companies must invest in getting protection for their assets, "he warned. "Cybercrime is getting so big it has its own celebrities."