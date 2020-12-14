Chevron fined for Leviathan gas platform air emission violation

The Environmental Protection Ministry has imposed a NIS 3.2 million fine on Chevron-Noble Energy for violating air emissions limits at the Leviathan offshore gas rig. This latest sanction follows a NIS 3.8m. fine that Noble Energy was handed last month for violating its permit for gas flow into the sea.They called on Noble Energy to act with, “transparency, responsiveness and full compliance with the terms of its emissions permit and in accordance with the Clean Air Law.” “Chevron will have to do its homework and learn the lessons of the blatant violations of Noble Energy,” Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said in a statement.“We’ll continue to operate on the principle of ‘the polluter pays’ and work to continue the close supervision of factories, to ensure full compliance with the terms of the emissions permit.”Chevron, which recently acquired Noble Energy, said: “Chevron received a notification from the Environmental Protection Ministry and will respond after studying the issue in depth. Chevron is committed to comply with all laws including the requirements of the various permits that it has been granted by the Environmental Protection Ministry.”
