Chief rabbi of Syrian Jewish community dies

"I received with great sorrow the news of the death of Rabbi Avraham Hamra... Rabbi Hamra oversaw kashrut, marriage and education of the Jewish community in Syria, while he formed friendly relations with the president, helping to preserve the community," Israeli Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef praised Hamra.

Hamra, he explained, fought with everything he had to bring Syrian Jews t o Israel and with his help those communities and their culture survived.

The funeral will take place on Friday at 3:00 p.m. in Holon.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Rabbi Avraham Hamra, the chief rabbi to Jews from Syria and Lebanon passed away on Friday.