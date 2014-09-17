Christian Arabs can now register as Aramaic Christians, not Arabs.

Efforts to legally differentiate between Christian and Muslim Arabs bore fruit on Tuesday as Interior Minister Gideon Saar ordered that the population registry recognize a separate Aramean identity.Christians who identify with the ancient people can decide to register as Arameans instead of Arabs.MK Yariv Levin (Likud) has been arguing for such a move and a bill proposed in February would identify Christians as a minority group separate from Arabs, most of whom are Muslim, and give them their own, unique representation on the Advisory Committee for Equal Opportunity in Employment Commission.The bill called for more representatives on the commission for Christians, Druse and Circassians, as well as for haredim, new immigrants, reserve soldiers, senior citizens, and women.MK Levin responded to critics, telling the Post at the time: “I don’t try to change the reality; the reality is there. There is a big difference between Christians and Muslims, and they deserve recognition and separate representation.”