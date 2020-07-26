The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Christian, Muslim symbols found in 7th century shipwreck in Israel

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JULY 26, 2020 19:16
Students Maayan Cohen and Michelle Creisher examine the pottery near the bulkhead at Ma‘agan Mikhael B shipwreck. (photo credit: A. YURMAN/LEON RECANATI INSTITUTE FOR MARITIME STUDIES OF THE UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA.)
About 1,300 years ago, a 25-meter-long ship sank just a few dozen meters from the coast of Israel. Most likely nobody perished in the incident, but its plentiful cargo that included 103 amphorae filled with all form of agricultural products, numerous daily objects used by the crew and many other unique features such us several Greek and Arabic inscriptions were swallowed by the sea and the sand, which preserved their secrets for centuries.
First spotted by two members of the nearby Kibbutz Ma‘agan Mikhael about 35 kilometers south of Haifa, the site was then covered by sand again and rediscovered once and for all in 2015.
Excavated by the Leon Recanati Institute for Maritime Studies of the University of Haifa since 2016, the shipwreck has offered archaeologists unique insights into the life of the region at the time of the transition between Byzantine and Islamic rule, trade routes and ship construction.

Moreover, the site presents the largest maritime cargo collection of Byzantine and Early Islamic pottery discovered in Israel to this date, not devoid of mystery, since two of the six types of amphorae had never been uncovered before.
The first results of the excavations have been examined in two academic papers recently published in the journals Levant and Near Eastern Archaeology.
“We have not been able to determine with certainty what caused the ship to wreck, but we think it was probably a navigational mistake,” University of Haifa archaeologist Deborah Cvikel, an author of both papers, told The Jerusalem Post. “We are talking about an unusually large vessel, which was carefully built and is beautifully conserved.”
Cvikel explained that based on the findings the researchers believe the ship must have made stops in Cyprus, Egypt and possibly a port along the coast of Israel before sinking.
“It was definitely traveling around the Levant,” she explained.
The size of the cargo and the richness of the products carried by the ship seem to contradict the notion, currently popular among scholars, that during the transition between the Byzantine and the Islamic rule between the 7th and 8th century commerce in Eastern Mediterranean was limited.
Inscriptions found by the archaeologists have provided a glimpse of the fascinating complexity of the period, with both Greek and Arabic letters, as well as Christian and Muslim religious symbols, making their way to the ship – whether carved in the wood of the vessel itself or on the amphorae.
“We do not know whether the crew was Christian or Muslim, but we found traces of both religions,” the scholar pointed out.
The symbols include the name of Allah written in Arabic as well as several crosses.
The products found in the pottery comprise olives, dates, figs, fish bones, pine nuts, grapes and raisins. A vast amount of animal bones was also found on the ship, which could have been there as the result of eating practices or of animals kept by the crew as pets.
“We have not found any human bone, but we assume that because the ship sank so close to the coast, nobody died in the wreckage,” Cvikel said.
To make the site unique is also the fact that among the six types of amphorae identified by the archaeologists, two typologies had never emerged anywhere else. Most of the other vessels appeared to have been produced in Egypt.
Moreover, the ship also offers important insights in terms of ship construction techniques.
“Ships were built using a method called 'shell-first' or construction, which was based on strakes, giving the hull its shape and integrity,” the scholar explained to the Post. “The main characteristic of this method is the use of mortise-and-tenon joints to connect hull planks. During the 5th-6th centuries AD, 'skeleton-first' construction, in which strakes were fastened to the pre-constructed keel and frames, was used.
This process of 'transition in ship construction' has been one of the main topics in the history of shipbuilding for about 70 years, and some issues have remained unanswered. Therefore, each shipwreck of this period holds a vast amount of information that can shed further light onto the process.”
The excavation of the site, which is carried out with the involvement of several master and doctoral students, is ongoing, even though this summer the coronavirus emergency has prevented the archaeologist to go back to it.
“We still need to uncover the rear part of the ship, where presumably the captain lived,” Cvikel concluded. “We also need to carry out more analysis on many of the findings including the amphorae, their content, the everyday objects such as the cookware, and the animal bones.”


